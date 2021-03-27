Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort unfolds Easter eggstravaganza

As Easter festivities beckon, Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has unfolded its savoury broth that is expected to give its guests and visitors an exciting and memorable Easter experience. The package for the celebration is themed: Easter Eggstravaganza. Kick starting the line-up of entertaining activities is a Good Friday (TGIF) party to be hosted at the hotel’s Marina, which is renowned for its serenity and natural attraction. It would feature an outdoor disco setup, sumptuous meals and celebrity DJ appearance. Guests would also be treated to an Easter Sunday brunch at the hotel’s Vista Restaurant and Family Pool Party, with entertaining and exciting games offering opportunities for them to win fantastic prices ranging from Sunday family fun day BBQ brunch voucher, discount on bills, to complimentary brunch vouchers. Guest can also request for a special table setup with Easter themed giveaways containing chocolates, candies, Easter-coloured eggs and trinkets among others.

In addition, entertainment at the brunch and pool party also promises to be a topnotch celebration. Other features include: Mc Chico and co, bouncy castle, live band, Easter egg hunts, egg colouring station, Easter essay competition, swimming, egg painting contest, dance competition, Easterthemed photo booth and Kid’s area with indoor and outdoor games. Speaking on the Easter packages, Head, Sales and Marketing, of the hotel, Daniel Lordis, stated that the hotel is excited about the Easter prospect and ready host guests from within the state and across the country as well as outside the shores of the country.

“Our services during this period have been planned to cater for every single guest visiting the hotel and all activities and entertainment have been creatively designed for their delight. We are happy to also feature special packages suitable for families who intend spending their vacation at the hotel during the holidays,’’ said Lordis. Adding that: ‘‘These packages are all three nights – four days’ stay, starting from Good Friday to Easter Monday and categorised into silver, gold, platinum and diamond packages.

