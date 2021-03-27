Travel & Tourism

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort unfolds Easter eggstravaganza

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

As Easter festivities beckon, Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has unfolded its savoury broth that is expected to give its guests and visitors an exciting and memorable Easter experience. The package for the celebration is themed: Easter Eggstravaganza. Kick starting the line-up of entertaining activities is a Good Friday (TGIF) party to be hosted at the hotel’s Marina, which is renowned for its serenity and natural attraction. It would feature an outdoor disco setup, sumptuous meals and celebrity DJ appearance. Guests would also be treated to an Easter Sunday brunch at the hotel’s Vista Restaurant and Family Pool Party, with entertaining and exciting games offering opportunities for them to win fantastic prices ranging from Sunday family fun day BBQ brunch voucher, discount on bills, to complimentary brunch vouchers. Guest can also request for a special table setup with Easter themed giveaways containing chocolates, candies, Easter-coloured eggs and trinkets among others.

In addition, entertainment at the brunch and pool party also promises to be a topnotch celebration. Other features include: Mc Chico and co, bouncy castle, live band, Easter egg hunts, egg colouring station, Easter essay competition, swimming, egg painting contest, dance competition, Easterthemed photo booth and Kid’s area with indoor and outdoor games. Speaking on the Easter packages, Head, Sales and Marketing, of the hotel, Daniel Lordis, stated that the hotel is excited about the Easter prospect and ready host guests from within the state and across the country as well as outside the shores of the country.

“Our services during this period have been planned to cater for every single guest visiting the hotel and all activities and entertainment have been creatively designed for their delight. We are happy to also feature special packages suitable for families who intend spending their vacation at the hotel during the holidays,’’ said Lordis. Adding that: ‘‘These packages are all three nights – four days’ stay, starting from Good Friday to Easter Monday and categorised into silver, gold, platinum and diamond packages.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Continent Building, AU-ECOSOCC partner on Business Bridge project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In continuation of the actualisation of African Union (AU) African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council Agenda 2063, (AU –ECOSOCC), Nigeria, in partnership with Continent Building Initiative initiated Business Bridge Project, which is devoted to growing SMEs by bridging the gap between investors in Africa and the Diaspora with small and medium business owners. According […]
Travel & Tourism

ARONDIZUOGU: A land of scenic beauty!

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Background Arondizuogu is located in Imo State, spanning three local government areas of the state; Okigwe, Ideato North and Onuimo. It is home to people from the Eastern extraction of Nigeria, known as Aro people, which are spread across 20 villages or communities in Arondizuogu. It has a rich and enduring history, with its people […]
Travel & Tourism

Gov. Sanwo-Olu headlines FTAN Lagos LAHACE 2021 on March 25

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State chapter of the Fed- eration of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has concluded plan for the hosting of the rst ever ‘The Lagos Tourism, Hospitality, Arts and Cul- ture Economic Summit (LATHACE 2021),’ with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo – Olu, as the special guest of honour and will deliver a keynote […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica