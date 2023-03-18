Ibom ICON Hotel and Resor t growth strategy yields positive result

Ibom ICON Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, has continued to yield strong and positive results, delivering on its mandate of offering excellent value to stakeholders and customers of the hotel, despite the adverse effect of COVID-19 and the slow economic growth, all thanks to the growth strategy of the management of the iconic hotel. Since assumption its managerial role in October 2020, the ICON Hotel has strived for growth by building on the hotel’s successes and strengths as well as carrying out periodic review of its strategies to optimise existing businesses, identify new opportunities and accelerate growth.

This is in addition to the management’s initiated and successful turnaround programme, which has driven guest satisfaction indices up by over 80% through focus on overall guest experience; specifically food safety and quality, guest amenities, leisure and recreational activities, statewide tours, MICE, and not forgetting service quality.

A combination of which has ensured the hotel had its best business year on record in 2022. Also with a series of strategic upgrades of the hotel’s facilities beginning in July 2022, the hotel has become a destination of choice for hosting some of the state’s biggest events such as the spectacular 35th Anniversary banquet and the First Ladies of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum among other high end functions. Ibom Icon Hotel and Resort prides itself in the professionalism, dedication and commitment of its workforce, which is true to the Akwa Ibom spirit. In line with its long-term vision, the management continues to ensure majority of the hotel’s workforce are indigenes of the state and the host community while re-affirming the management’s commitment to train, mentor and develop the next crop of senior management personnel through its Management De-velopment Programme. This is even as it continues to equips more Akwa Ibomites for employment opportunities and delivering excellent hospitality services at other hotel brands within and outside Nigeria. The hotel through its’ management, has earned enormous goodwill for the hotel and has developed an extensive and well-rooted relationship with its host communities, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities including educational interventions at local schools and service partnerships within the host communities and local companies in Akwa Ibom to improve and impactful communal living. To date, the hotel’s management team is a diverse, multi-ethnic and multi-national team composed mainly of Nigerians and other Africans with several key roles held by Akwa Ibomites, including women. Located on the fringes of Nwaniba Road, the hotel sits on a expanse of land with amazing landscape which ambience boast lush and luxuriating tropical palm forest. It not only has an inviting mien but a calm and naturally serenading pull the moment you work the entrance into its warm embrace where the world of natural beauty, elegant and sophisticated facilities and professionally curated service lines awaits you for that enriched and memorable experience.

