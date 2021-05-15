Travel & Tourism

Ibom Icon Hotel seeks to put golf course on global calendar

The Management of Ibom Icon Hotel Resorts, Uyo has disclosed plans to draw attention to the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort turf, as its harps on plans to revive golf activities and placed the acclaimed golf course on the international golf circuit. This plan was made know by the General Manager of Ibom Icon Hotel Resorts, Mr. Charles Muia, while speaking on the hotel’s target is to boost the golf course for regular competitions.

“The Ibom Icon Golf course is a world-class edifice with lush greens fields and 18-hole golf points which creates the right atmosphere, for the most challenging, memorable golfing experience,’’ he said. Adding that: ‘‘Our objective in the coming months and years is to connect the golf course to international almanac and also host international tournaments.”

He further disclosed that with regular golf tournaments, visitors within and outside the country will come to the state (Akwa Ibom) and patronise the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resorts. Muia added that the hotel is currently training its staff across all departments to further raise the standard of quality service at the hotel.

He also said that the new management consist experienced and qualified personnel while stressing that with the quality of service, more customers will be attracted to the hotel. He stated that the new management wants to be very specific when it comes to environmental conservation, culture and issues of the community, noting that delivering quality services is its core objectives. Icon Hotel and Resorts Nigeria (IHRN) is a subsidiary of leading African Hospitality Group – Icon Hotel Group Africa. IHRN has a vision to be Nigeria’s leading hospitality, leisure and recreation management company through its unique blend of indigenously grained global expertise following the group’s enviable reputation, growth success model and foothold across several African countries including Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

The group’s objective is to become one of Africa’s top 10 hotel chains by 2025 through: capacity, customer focus, profitability, human capital development, extensive continental footprint coverage, online presence and reputation, and high guest experience index scale.

