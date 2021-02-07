Ibom Progressive Movement writes petition to APC national leadership alleging victimisation of youth leader

Ibom Progressive Movement has written a letter to the national Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging the exclusion of the youth leader of the Akwa Ibom state chapter, Steve Ntukekpo, from the caretaker committee by the Acting National Secretary, Senator John Udoedehe.

In the petition which was signed by Idorenyin Ekwo, State Coordinator and Fidel Akpan, Secretary General, they allege that rather than include Ntukekpo as the youth leader in the state caretaker committee, Senator John Udoedehe, replaced him with his ally.

They stated that after the leadership of the state chapters were dissolved, the national leadership resolved that all those who occupied positions in the state exco retain their positions when a caretaker committee is constituted.

But rather than abide by the directive of the national leadership and return Ntukekpo who was the youth leader before the dissolution of the executive, the group alleges that he was excluded by Udoedehe.

The petition reads: “We write to inform the Leaders of the All Progressives Congress about the injustice and selective persecution meted out to Steve Ntukekpo, the duly elected Youth Leader by the Acting National Secretary, Senator John Udoedehe.

“On December 8, 2020, at the meeting of the National Executive Committee of APC which was held at the council Chambers of Presidential Villa and had in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari and all its statutory members, NEC resolved the immediate dissolution of the party organs at the polling units, wards, local government, states and zonal levels as well as the non National Working Committee of the National Executive Committee.

“It also approved their immediate reconstitution and composition of the dissolved executives to serve in their respective offices in a caretaker committee capacity but excluding the non-NWC members of NEC. The NEC based its decision on Articles 13.3 Subsection 5 and 13.3 Subsection 6 of the APC Constitution which gives it such powers as the highest decision making organ of the party .

“It is worrisome and disheartening to see the Ag National Secretary

of our great party, Senator John James Udoedehe in subversion of what our party stands for by replacing him with his close ally in the State Executive Committee as the youth leader of the party in Akwa Ibom State.

“The agenda of an individual in undermining the decision of a legally constituted NEC of the party and also a total disregard of the office of the President and the leader of the party should be condemned by all lovers of democracy.

“It is worthy of note that President Buhari in his speech at the NEC meeting, reminded party members of the principles of maturity and respect that founded the party and spurred it to victory in the past,

In those times, decisions reached at both formal and informal consultations were respected.

“It is expected of the Ag National Secretary, himself a member of NEC to remain true and committed to his responsibility to the party, instead he chose to cause disaffection within it.

“Let it be abundantly clear that APC was established and it exists as a party of internal democracy, therefore an action from someone who gives no care for the progressive ideals upon which the party was founded on is capable of triggering more crises for the party.

“As a ruling party, it is expedient on the APC to respect the rule of law and not allow itself to be manipulated by a single individual with the intent of grabbing control of the party.

“With the 2023 general election in sight, all APC faithful should be seen to be steadfast to the cause of the party by promoting policies and programmes of the APC led Federal Government instead of

creating landmines that will push the party into a ditch.

“The APC that is battling to contain the mischief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should close ranks and discourage acts that could create cracks within the party. We pray that factional politics as exhibited by the Former Minister of state for FCT must be rejected by party faithful as it is not healthy for the party, else we risk alienation and loss of support.

“It is our earnest prayer that the leadership of APC give us a listening ear and right this wrong. The party ought not to overlook this misdemeanour.This will go a long way in restoring confidence in the youths of our great party and correct the wrong impression that has already been created by this ill act.”

