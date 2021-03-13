Travel & Tourism

IbomAir CEO, Capt Udom, tasks govt on aviation insurance

The Chief Executive Officer of IbomAir, Captain Mfon Udom, has called on the Federal Government to enhance the capacity of Nigerian insurance companies to enable them underwrite fully aviation insurance so as to safe the aviation industry from collapse. According to him, the premiums paid by Nigerian airlines to foreign insurance companies is on steady rise year – on- year as a result of the classification of Nigeria as a high risk country.

This rising premiums, he said is becoming unbearable for the airlines and if something urgent is not done by the government to grow the capacity of local insurance companies to handle this task, it will put many of the airlines out of business. Udom made this call when he received the organiser of Akwaaba African Travel Market, Ambassador Ikechi Uko, at the airline’s head office in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.”The system at play now does not help the industry and the passengers are paying the price,’’ he said, adding that: ‘‘Even the Nigerian economy is not benefiting from the current situation.”

He said the present situation weakens the capacity of Nigerian insurance companies to fully underwrite Nigerian airlines. “No insurance company is able to completely insure a Nigerian airline. Then the reinsurance arrangement creates third parties and brokers that prevent efficient underwriting arrangements.”

He, therefore, urged the government to force the insurance companies to scale their capacity and for the government to ticker with the law to allow airlines deal directly with local underwriters. Uko used the occasion to present the award of the Best Airline in Nigeria for the Year 2020 won by the airline in the Travellers Awards organised by Atqnews/Travellers Awards. He also extended invitation to the airline for the Abuja Jabamah 2021 event bill to hold between March 26 and 27 in Abuja.

Udom while receiving the award, expressed the airline’s appreciation to Uko and his team for the award, which he said is a further demonstration of the success story of the airline, which is under two years in the business. According to Udom, the only reason IbomAir has done very well since its inception is because it kept to its business plans, hired the best staff available and did not chase opportunities.

“The vision by the state governor is to create a hub in Uyo, create jobs and generate economic activity for the state. Our success is because of the vision,’’ he said even as he added that: ‘‘We are happy with the honours that we have earned after providing good services to our passengers.” On the challenges faced by the airline in its18 months of operation, the CEO said that COVID -19 Lockdown almost derailed its trajectory of growth. However, he said the airline is back to its original growth path after covering up the gaps identified and will soon be announcing good results. ‘‘The patronage has improved and today the airline has the best ‘on time performance’ in Nigeria,’’ he disclosed.

