Ibori’s £4.2m loot: Okowa keen on deployment, not remittance –CPS

The Delta State government has said it is not desperate to receive the £4.2 million that was repatriated by the United Kingdom but keen about its proper deployment to projects within the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, stated this while speaking on the controversial return of the money to the state by the Federal Government. He said it was imperative to clear the air on perceived mischief and distrust in some quarters about the intent of the state government on how the money would be appropriated.

He explained that in the correspondence to the Office of Attorney-General of the Federation, the state government had suggested that if the Federal Government would not send the money to the state directly, it should use it to fund key projects, including the ongoing dualisation of the Ughelli-Asaba road and on-going storm drainage projects in Warri and Effurun, in the state.

He said the UK government was aware that the looted money belonged to the people and government of Delta State. On the scepticism surrounding the ability of the state government to deploy the funds judiciously,

Ifeajika said: “If for six years now that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been on the saddle and he has never been accused of mismanaging the funds of the state, he’s been very prudent and accountable in all he has been doing, I don’t see why this money will be a different thing.”

He said the managerial ability on transparency and accountability is not in doubt till date, except for those whose eyes are blind to what is good.

