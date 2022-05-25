News

Ibori’s daughter wins as N10m oath-taking allegation rocks Delta PDP

Erhiatake Suenu, daughter of a former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ethiope Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Erhiatake scored 46 at a rerun primary election in Oghara Stadium yesterday, after the incumbent Hon. Ben Igbakpa, who polled 22, got 34 to tie with her during the exercise earlier held on Sunday. This came as a frontline governorship hopeful in the state, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, staged a protest, accusing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of bribing each del-egate with N10 million to vote for a preferred aspirant. Gbagi cast aspersion on the avowed free and fair, and the level playing ground that was promised by the governor for aspirants to test their popularity.

But the Executive Assistant on Communications to the Governor, Barr Fred Oghenesivbe Latimore, who is routing for the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, denied the allegation.

 

