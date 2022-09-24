Ibrahim Gusau: Kingmaker gunning for the crown

Gusau cut a figure of a kingmaker in the football circle but he is now keen on wearing the crown himself. He is one of those bidding to succeed incumbent Amaju Pinnick as the president of the Nigeria Football Federation. He has been on the Executive Committee of NFF since 2014 and has been the Chairman of all FA chairmen in the country. Aside from serving as an executive member of the current board of the NFF’s executive committee, he is also the chairman of the NFF’s security committee. Recently, he was appointed as a member of the Confederation of African Football’s youth organising committee.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of organising the Africa Cup of Nations (in the Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23 categories). He previously served as a member of the CHAN organising committee. Gusau is hugely popular among the electorate and his ambition has since torn the Northern bloc of the football fraternity apart as he is now at loggerheads with another arrowhead of the bloc Shehu DIkko who is the real threat to his presidential ambition.

He’s gained experience over the years as one of the hatchet men for the outgoing president Amaju Pinnick, but Gusau his detractors strongly believe he doesn’t have enough intellectual capacity and deep knowledge of football to handle the precarious situation of the game at the moment in such a way that it could put on a trajectory of growth. Another factor militating against him is that he is believed to be a card-carrying member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. People in government are believed to be against his candidacy as a result of his political affinity as they can’t stand the possibility of allowing another man from the PDP to be in charge of the most important parastatal in the ministry of sports.

However, he is undaunted; Gusau said he is focussed on “My vision to provide a stable and successful NFF that is focused on the development of the game at grassroots, leagues, and national teams levels. The theme is ‘Letting football win’. “I have what it takes to provide the required leadership to promote, control, and regulate association football in the country in an open, transparent and sustainable manner. I have the capacity to execute all my lofty plans for the development of football in the country,” Gusau said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...