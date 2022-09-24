Sports

Ibrahim Gusau: Kingmaker gunning for the crown

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Gusau cut a figure of a kingmaker in the football circle but he is now keen on wearing the crown himself. He is one of those bidding to succeed incumbent Amaju Pinnick as the president of the Nigeria Football Federation. He has been on the Executive Committee of NFF since 2014 and has been the Chairman of all FA chairmen in the country. Aside from serving as an executive member of the current board of the NFF’s executive committee, he is also the chairman of the NFF’s security committee. Recently, he was appointed as a member of the Confederation of African Football’s youth organising committee.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of organising the Africa Cup of Nations (in the Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23 categories). He previously served as a member of the CHAN organising committee. Gusau is hugely popular among the electorate and his ambition has since torn the Northern bloc of the football fraternity apart as he is now at loggerheads with another arrowhead of the bloc Shehu DIkko who is the real threat to his presidential ambition.

He’s gained experience over the years as one of the hatchet men for the outgoing president Amaju Pinnick, but Gusau his detractors strongly believe he doesn’t have enough intellectual capacity and deep knowledge of football to handle the precarious situation of the game at the moment in such a way that it could put on a trajectory of growth. Another factor militating against him is that he is believed to be a card-carrying member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. People in government are believed to be against his candidacy as a result of his political affinity as they can’t stand the possibility of allowing another man from the PDP to be in charge of the most important parastatal in the ministry of sports.

However, he is undaunted; Gusau said he is focussed on “My vision to provide a stable and successful NFF that is focused on the development of the game at grassroots, leagues, and national teams levels. The theme is ‘Letting football win’. “I have what it takes to provide the required leadership to promote, control, and regulate association football in the country in an open, transparent and sustainable manner. I have the capacity to execute all my lofty plans for the development of football in the country,” Gusau said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Three talking points from the Premier League’s opening weekend

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City took an early lead in the expected fight for the Premier League title with Liverpool after the first weekend of the season as Erling Haaland’s debut double gave the champions a 2-0 win at West Ham. Liverpool were held 2-2 by newly-promoted Fulham a day earlier, but could also take comfort in […]
Sports

World Cup qualifiers: Sodje wants grade A tune-up games for Eagles

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Sam Sodje has said the Nigeria Football Federation should bolster the morale of the Super Eagles players by arranging grade A friendly matches for the eta after the world football governing body shifted the date of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The Super Eagles players had been looking forward to World Cup qualifying matches […]
Sports

Omokaro, Udeze, lament Eagles’ absence in CHAN

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…disagree over exclusion of home-based in Eaglestalents Two ex-internationals, Bright Omokaro and Ifeanyi Udeze, have lamented the inability of the Super Eagles B team to qualify for the ongoing CHAN Competition in Cameroon. It would be recalled that the team led by Imama Amapakabo failed to qualify after losing on aggregates to Togo and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica