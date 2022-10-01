Ibrahim Gusau succeeds Pinnick as NFF president

The Chairman of Zamfara State Football Association, Ibrahim Gusau, has emerged as the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation. Gusau defeated six other contenders in a keenly contested election held in Benin City, Edo State on Friday. He scored 21 votes to ward off the threat from his closest challenger Seyi Akinwunmi who polled 12 in the first ballot.

The 2nd vice president in the immediate past board of the federation Shehu Dikko scored six votes while ex-international Peterside Idah and Abba Yola got one vote each. Christian Emeruwa and David-Buhari Doherty polled zero votes. Yahaya Kwande, Musa Amadu, Adams Mukhtar and Chineye Okoye withdrew before the start of the election. However, Gusau did not get the required number of at least 22 votes in the first ballot, and the second round of voting was needed to satisfy the provision of the law. Meanwhile, the coast became clearer for the erstwhile Chairman of Chairmen when his main challengers Akinwunmi, Dikko, and Yola withdrew from the process and had only Idah to contend with.

He trounced the former Super Eagles goalkeeper as the second ballot ended with a whopping 39 votes out of 40 cast in his favour. One vote was invalid. Gusau was immediately sworn in as the 40th NFF President for a tenure of four years. He succeeded Amaju Pinnick who was first elected in 2014 and got reelected for the second term in 2018. There were fears the election would not take place following a restraining injunction procured by the Professional Players Association of Nigeria, PFAN, two weeks ago but the NFF was able to secure a stay of execution order Thursday afternoon which paved the way for the conduct of the polls.

