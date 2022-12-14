Arts & Entertainments

Ibrahim: I dance to live and I live to dance

When Rasheed Ibrahim developed interest in the performance art, early as a kid, with much flare and enthusiam, little did he know that he was on his way to not only showcasing his talent, but also earn a living through it. Having honed his skill as a member of the acclaimed Crown Troupe of Africa led by notable actor, dancer, choreographer and director, Segun Adefila, he has carved a niche for himself as a versatile artiste.

Today, he is a choreographer of repute and the Artistic Director, Ijolomo Dance company. He has worked with notable directors and choreographers locally and internationally, trained and worked at Crown Troupe of Africa for more than two decades under the artistic directorship of Mr Segun Adefila.

He participated in a two-week contemporary dance workshop by the French Cultural Centre organised and conducted by Ambassador Adedayo Liadi, who is the Artistic Director of Ijodee Dance Company; and participated in ‘Danse Meets Dance festival’ under A one Sun Dance company in 2003/2006, created by Abel Utuedor. Ibrahim who is a member of Institute of Voluntary Management, took his first dance piece titled ‘Ayeraye’ to Corp’s e Gestes, toured Yaounde and Douala in Cameroon, and also received an Award of Excellence by Lidwine MEFFO and marrraine of the Smiling foundation (USA) in 2018/2019.

He was the assistant choreographer/lead dancer at the 5th All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) held in Accra (Ghana). But the journey is as rosy as it seems. Looking back now, he notes, it is been a product focus, determination and commitment. For him, dance is not just an art, it is a way of life. “I dance to live, and I live to dance. Dance is me, and I am dance. My name, Ijolomo (the child is a dancer), is still much relevant!!! To be frank with you, I come from a disadvantaged area in Lagos, which is (Bariga), but all thanks to my brother who discovered my God giving talent at the tender age of 7. Growing up as an artist has really made me who I am today, because it has giving me privilege to work with great directors and choreographers locally and internationally, going for shows to see people watch me perform on stage.

My experience as a performance artist is waking up at 6am, prepare for rehearsal which starts at 7am, and which is still part and parcel of me today even though I am not with Crown Troupe anymore..(lol),” he says. “As I have always said, I am a total artiste, and as a total theatre artiste you must be able to engage yourself in all the three art forms which is the combination of dance, acting and singing. So when talking about live theatre we are generally pointing out the three basic elements of performing art which I have stated above. When you see most of my performance you’ll find all the forms of art.”

On what has been the most challenging part of his career as an artiste, he said: “Having to get selected for an international dance festival and not being able to attend based on sponsorship for flight ticket to attend.” He, however, disclosed that “waking up each morning to say thank God I am an artiste”, is a most rewarding thing for him. For him, “no show is small, so for every moment I have the perviledge to climb the stage I give my best. My work are for the intellectual minds and souls, so when coming for my performance as an audience you need to come with your thinking cap.” His advise for aspiring artistes: “Work and pray, one day your chance will come. Never give up. Keep believing, keep pushing till you get to the top.”

 

