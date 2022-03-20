Ibrahim Little who floored Shekarau in 2003, rejoins guber race

Alhaji Ibrahim Al Amin Little, who in 2003 defeated Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau to emerge the defunct All Peoples Party (APP) governorship candidate but was overturned, has, weekend, bought PDP Expression of Interest Form to run in the familiar turf come 2023 general election.

Al Amin Little, thereafter defected from the APP leaving the ticket to Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, contested on the platform of People Re- Developdemption Party (PRP) same year and lost to Shekarau. Little who until lately had a cult-like followership among the youth in the state had been in and out of PDP, and APC between 2011 to date.

He was to become Governor Umar Ganduje’s deputy following the resignation of his earth wile Deputy, and Professor of Nutrition, Professor Hafiz Abubakar in 2019, but couldn’t agree on his terms. Attempt by the Kano politician to stage a comeback in 2019 was truncated by bandits who shot him in his farm along Birnin Gwari General Area in the same year.

The devastating attack forced Little to go on break only to return on Friday with a photo of his appearance at PDP headquarters in Abuja where he picked the intent form. At the moment PDP, Kano Chapter is in the hands of Kwankwaso, a two term governor of the state who served out a term at the Red Chambers in 2019.

However, Little who has been an independent minded politician is staging a comeback in PDP to slug it out with whoever is coming from Kwankwaso’s camp in case he has not defected from the party.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...