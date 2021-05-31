Ibrahim: Why most enterprises privatised by BPE collapsed

Mallam Kashim Ibrahim, a former Director of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), is the pioneer Director -General, Bureau for Privatisation and Economic Reforms in Bauchi State. In an interview with ABDULWAHAB ISA, he sheds light on why some thriving enterprises taken over by core investors went under and the reforms he is bringing to bear in his new assignment as DG, Bauchi State Bureau of Privatisation and Economic Reforms

Predominantly, Bauchi State is a civil service state. Civil servants see government agencies and establishments as non-profit making. What are your strategies to break this mentality as pioneer Director- General, Bureau for Privatisation and Economic Reforms?

As you know, we have been on this for a while. Successive governments, both at the state and federal levels, established businesses. But because of this perception, government work is not supposed to be profit making, even while government set up these establishments with enormous resources.

Government spends huge money in establishing them, yet they still rely on the treasury. Unfortunately, as time went on, it became very clear that the state of affairs can’t continue. The same government, both here in Nigeria and in diaspora, embrace the concept of divestment of their shares.

They are now inviting private sector workers who are well equipped with technical know-how to manage them. In the case of Bauchi State, when we went there, there were over 20 state-owned enterprises established to do business. Regrettably, over the years, they were all grounded.

This case is not peculiar to Bauchi. You recall that was what also happened at the federal level where the Bureau of Public Enterprises had to take over some badly managed enterprises.

The challenge is to get some private sector operators to come and buy substantive shares in those companies, turn them around to create needed employment. And, in the process, freed scarce government resources so that government can concentrate on providing an enabling environment and other areas that are more deserving like infrastructure development, education and security.

The challenge has been enormous. First and foremost, you have to accept that the states are not well organised in terms of competence, in terms of organisation structure system as obtained at the federal level. There has been this stereotype perception of believing the enterprises belong to the people.

Therefore, they must be administered by the same government. Two, a lot of state enterprises are supposed to be reporting to the ministries, even though they were established as business outfits. They were expected to be reporting to the heads of ministries. The leadership of the businesses are posted from the ministries.

To now come with a policy of taking over these enterprises, it sends a signal of dislodging them from their prime assets.

The challenges have been enormous, no doubt, but we thank God for the support of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed. We have the support of all the political leadership.

We are determined to do our best to turn the fortune of our state. I’m sure you know that the National Bureau of Statistics, in its recently released data, rated Bauchi as among the poorest states. Bauchi State is a civil service state with lots of potentials. We have a lot of enterprises on the ground.

The plan is to turn them around, get the private sector to own substantial stakes in them and start producing goods and services, employing our people and growing the economy.

We have already advertised some enterprises for divestment, while some are for leasing. We have the meat factory, we have the cattle ranching, we have our fertilizer company; furniture company and others. All of these companies have been advertised for sale. We are also leasing our hotels.

In taking these enterprises to the market for divestment, what are your strategies? Would you be adopting the usual pattern of 51 per cent core investor sale?

Yes, we are adopting the core investor concept, but with slight modification. Our years of service at BPE has taught us lessons. While we were there, we noticed that some enterprises collapsed after their privatisation. We now have to sit back to think through what could be the reasons. We found out that some of those businesses we privatised at BPE were sold to money bags. We asked them to get companies as technical partners.

They brought them in and, after a while, they fell apart, while the technical partners packed their bags and left. The enterprises collapsed.

The lessons we learnt while at BPE would be deployed as our guide.

From experience, leadership of the labour unions are not disposed to privatisation. How do you intend to handle this delicate aspect of securing union buy in?

I will give you a scenario and tell you how we have been able to handle the case of Bauchi. Opposition to privatisation is hinged on basically three issues. One, there are people benefiting from the old way; that is benefiting from the mess public enterprises have become.

Two, there are those who believe that it’s the business of government to provide work for everybody. Three, there are those who are just ideologically opposed to privatisation. In handling labour issues in Bauchi State, we replicated what is obtained at the national level. We got labour to be part of the board of many of the enterprises.

We sat down with every stakeholder in the state, including labour. We showed them the state of the mess in which state enterprises were.

Almost all are shut down. We showed them the amount of money government committed into these enterprises. Even if it’s just payment of salaries to workers that did nothing.

We also let them realised it’s important that someone comes up to take these enterprises, turn them around so that people would be able to work there, staff are able to unionise, while the labour union gets its check off dues and entitlements from a large working population. In the case of Bauchi, we let them realise that unless something is done, it would be a case of sitting on a keg of gunpowder. We have about seven million people in the state.

About 80 per cent of gove r n – ment’s r e – sources is b e i n g s p e n t on the salary of w o r k e r s that are not up to one third of the popul a t i o n of the s t a t e . It’s important t h a t o t h e r avenues of revenue generation, employm e n t and production are developed.

We are going beyond just enterprises that are on ground. We are trying to establish new ones. We would be talking to businesses all over the world to come to Bauchi being a business hub. We are trying to streamline all our institutions, we are looking at our laws, and reform them to attract businesses to the state.

How has your experience as a former Director at BPE help you in your new position?

It was a rewarding experience at BPE.

You see things in their clear perspective. What are the challenges?

The challenges are basically for government to reform itself, reduce budget to enterprises that are being funded by government. More importantly, government must establish and develop infrastructure.

Like I said at the beginning, thank God Governor Bala Mohammed is leading in the area of infrastructure development and security. Infrastructure and security are key to generating wealth in the state.

Bauchi State is one of the most secured states in the country. It’s not by accident. The feat can be attributed to deliberate government’s action to maintain peace.

We now feel that having achieved that, it’s time to bring in the private sector to come and develop the potential of the state. We have the presence of huge resources, both human and natural. We are the third largest producer of tomatoes; we are the largest producer of sesame seed.

You can plant anything in Bauchi all year round. Thank God our experience at the federal level has given us leverage to talk convincingly to people to support government in that regard.

Given your hindsight as a former Director in BPE, what are the factors responsible for the collapse of thriving enterprises taken over by core investors and what would you advise?

Like I said, being part of BPE at the federal level, we are aware of those things. The challenges are from both sides. There is a need to strengthen government’s policy in relation to physical and monitoring, to be predictable and to be sustained for a period of time.

That’s what a business would like. Unfortunately, in a situation where every year when there is a budget announcement there is a change in policy, it affects the plan and development of investors.

Government has to be consistent with its policy for a period of time. The other aspect is where you have to get credible and reputable investors to take over as core investors. That is why I said at the beginning that what we have decided to do now is that, you don’t just come and buy our enterprises because you have the money.

You must also get a company in that line of business, come with the company so that you and the company buy shares.

Two of you are shareholders in the company. We believe if this is done and we develop a very robust post- privatisation monitoring regime, such incidents would be taken care of. For example, in your business acquisition plan you tell us how much you are going to inject, capacity utilisation you hope to achieve within the first year, second year and third year. We sit down and monitor those things to ensure you achieve them so that our people can benefit maximally.

In terms of manpower, Bauchi State is not equipped with the special skill required to conduct post-privatisation monitoring exercise. Where are you sourcing the experts from? I think I’m very lucky in that regard. When I reported for duty, I told my bosses – the governor and the SSG – that I would want to have my own staff – young, highly competent graduates from the state that have not worked anywhere, so that we can train them.

And we are doing that. We have a small crop of dedicated staff. We sit down and talk about this thing every day so that they understand it. We hold meetings every day and they understand what we are doing. We picked everything we were doing at federal level and we reduced it to state level.

This is the template; this is the business plan and this is how it’s supposed to be monitored. Our young people these days, once they are given the chance, they are dynamic and versatile.

Privatisation proceeds is a regular revenue income for funding annual budgets. Can the Bauchi privatiation agency fund the state’s budget?

Most definitely, especially through public private partnership (PPP). We are already talking to people that are interested in the agro allied business sector, some have shown interest in the health sector, some are eyeing the hospitality and leisure sector. Whether you come and lease our land, if you establish; whether you lease you will pay lease fees.

We believe once we are able to get all the businesses, we would come up with lots of internally generated revenue (IGR). As a reform agency, we are reforming our geographic information similar to the AGIES. In the case of Bauchi, we call it BAGIES. This is an area that has not been done before. We are developing markets in major cities of the state.

We are reforming Bauchi State Investment company. We are reforming our transport company. All these would heighten activities and major revenue would come to the state. Instead of the government funding us for existence, we are hoping to contribute to budget funding in the next budget.

What legacy would you want to be remembered for as pioneer DG of the agency?

By the grace of God, we are hoping by the time we are done, Bauchi State will have enough businesses to employ our youths. We have had discussions with my bosses. We are looking at a situation where we will stop exporting raw materials. We will manage it, process it and add value addition. Our meat factory, cattle ranch and others.

We will ensure nothing coming out of the cow would be taken out of Bauchi in its natural form. They would be developed in our cattle ranch; they would be processed in our meat factory. We are making plans for our leather skin to be processed into bags and shoes. If we were able to do this, that is the legacy I’m working to achieve.

Like this: Like Loading...