Ibru rallies investors, entrepreneurs to save economy

Founder, Ikeja Hotel Plc, owners of Sheraton Lagos Hotel & Towers, Mr. Goodie Minabo Ibru, has called on business people, investors and entrepreneurs to play an active role in engaging with the government to improve Nigeria’s business environment. Ibru, former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, spoke yesterday at the Lagos State University (LASU) 2022 Distinguished Personality Lecture Series, with the theme: “Imperatives of a 21st Century Nigerian Economy: An Entrepreneur’s Perspectives.” He, however, said the country should move away from the subsidy mentality, especially the subsidy of consumption, which he noted is wasteful, but to aim for a fair, not welfare society. Ibru said: “Instead of subsidising petrol, the government should subsidise education and health on a larger scale so that every Nigerian can be equipped to compete more equally in the marketplace of opportunities.

