Ibru rallies investors, entrepreneurs to save economy

Founder, Ikeja Hotel Plc, owners of Sheraton Lagos Hotel & Towers, Mr. Goodie Minabo Ibru, has called on business people, investors and entrepreneurs to play an active role in engaging with the government to improve Nigeria’s business environment. Ibru, former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, spoke yesterday at the Lagos State University (LASU) 2022 Distinguished Personality Lecture Series, with the theme: “Imperatives of a 21st Century Nigerian Economy: An Entrepreneur’s Perspectives.” He, however, said the country should move away from the subsidy mentality, especially the subsidy of consumption, which he noted is wasteful, but to aim for a fair, not welfare society. Ibru said: “Instead of subsidising petrol, the government should subsidise education and health on a larger scale so that every Nigerian can be equipped to compete more equally in the marketplace of opportunities.

 

Study: Fish consumption protects brain from pollution

Researchers in the United States (US) said eating fish could help protect the brain against the detrimental effects of air pollution. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Neurology’. The lead author, Cheng Chen said a healthy diet could reduce negative effects of air pollution in the brain and consequently […]
Mobilise Nigerians towards nation’s progress, says Archbishop Ojo

General Overseer of Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration Church, has advised leaders at various levels of government to mobilise Nigerians for the progress of the country.   He gave the advice on Thursday during a press Conference ahead of the church’s Royal Festival of Praise tagged “ The Gathering of Kings to Praise the […]
How Entrepreneur Dustin Aab Is Helping Others Build 7-Figure Businesses

Dustin Aab is full of grit, commitment and dedication when it comes to his sales and consulting company. The more closely we look around us, the more we get nearer to reality where so many individuals work with a certain grit, commitment and dedication to achieve what their hearts desire.  These individuals are the ones […]

