Ibru, Talabi, Ogunlana see bright future for Nigeria

Goodie Ibru, who is a leading hotelier and promoter of hospitality business and a number of top players in the corporate world, have charged Nigerians not to dispair over the present situation of the country, saying that Nigeria’s future is bright. Speaking during the public presentation of a book, titled; Be Your Best (BYB): Insightful Thoughts for Achievers, written by Olufemi Talabi, a lawyer and entrepreneur as well as the chairman of Citiheight Group of Hotels, Ibru said the future of the country lies in cultivating a production economy. Speakers at the event, including the reviewer of the book, Dr. Austin Tam- George and Mrs. Ajoritsedere Josephine Awosika, who is the chairman of Access Bank Plc, all paid glowing tributes to Talabi for the book, which they described as timely and a panacea to having a disciplined and thriving society if the principles laid out in the book are adherent to.

Ibru noted that it is the task of the government to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive while the private sector creates jobs and wealth. According to Ibru, who was the Father of the Day, Nigerian youths are the hope for a brighter future for the country. But for them to succeed, he said that they need to be mentored correctly.

‘‘The future is in the creation of wealth and employment and that is the antidote to poverty. The major problem we have in Nigeria is poverty, our young people are well educated and trained but they have no jobs and so many of them engage in all forms of crimes to make a living,’’ said Ibru.

