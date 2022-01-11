Education

Ibru, Tinubu to deliver LASU distinguished, convocation lectures

A businessman and philanthropist, Mr. Goodie Minabo Ibru, will deliver the 2022 Distinguished Personality Lecture Series of the Lagos State University (LASU), billed for Thursday, January 20, 2022. The theme of the lecture is “Imperative of a 21st Century Nigerian Economy: An Entrepreneur’s Perspective.”

 

The lecture expected to be chaired by the Chancellor of the university, Prof. Gbolahan Elias, will take place at the Aderemi Makanjuola Lecture Theatre, Ojo main campus of the institution, while the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, will be the chief host.

 

In related development, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected to deliver the 25th convocation lecture of the state university, slated for March.

 

Meanwhile, details of the theme and date of the lecture, which is one of the activities lined up to mark the ceremony, are yet to be released by the institution, but a statement by the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, said: “We can report that Asiwaju has magnanimously accepted to deliver the lecture.”

 

