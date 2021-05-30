Body & Soul

Ibukun Awosika’s pedigree suffers setback

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

For everyone who understands that life is not run by a manual that guaranties desired results, knows that no unwanted experience is enough to break someone down. Rather, he or she would readily embrace the saying that “life goes on’ and indeed moves on.

 

Relating this to high profile woman, Ibukun Awosika as regards the recent incident that happened to her, she may have indeed moved on but certainly would not be without having a flashback and wish she was never caught in such a web. Having established herself as a business woman, a successful one at that, who ranks high among richest women around, that, no doubts makes her a role model in her own right.

 

Awosika is a motivational speaker and Christ believer who uses scriptures to back her motivational talks and advises people on the best route to success, it is therefore reasonable to say that such person will not forget in a jiffy her experiences in the hands of the apex bank as relates with her position in a top financial institution recently.

 

Awosika, as the chairman of First Bank board of directors, along other board members were booted out in a controversial and disgraceful manner by the apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria.

 

Of course, the woman has presented her side of the story, however, with the different indicting tales adduced to the CBN’s action, one can only agree Ibukun’s pedigree may have been hurt.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Toke Makinwa chooses expensive human hair over true love

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Few hours after music star, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, asked this question on his Twitter handle, ‘Bone straight or true love?, on air personality and fashion entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa twitted back, saying she chose Bone Straight, an expensive human hair wig over true love.   She argued that true love can wait because […]
Body & Soul

The real stranger among them

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Something about Kim unsettles Dr. Sam. The first time he had a good look at her in the hospital, he was shocked. He found himself being drawn into her eyes. They seemed boundless.   As he stared into them at intervals, he felt they were sucking him in. No woman has had such an impact […]
Body & Soul

Ondo Guber election: Kayode Ajulo, adamantly undistracted

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

W ith his status and the influence he wields in the society, only cynics would make attempts to underrate the personality of cerebral human right lawyer, Dr. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, because his towering image readily dwarfs any untoward mischief anyone might want to play with it. It is, however, important to note that the wide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica