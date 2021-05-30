Ibukun Awosika’s pedigree suffers setback

For everyone who understands that life is not run by a manual that guaranties desired results, knows that no unwanted experience is enough to break someone down. Rather, he or she would readily embrace the saying that “life goes on’ and indeed moves on.

Relating this to high profile woman, Ibukun Awosika as regards the recent incident that happened to her, she may have indeed moved on but certainly would not be without having a flashback and wish she was never caught in such a web. Having established herself as a business woman, a successful one at that, who ranks high among richest women around, that, no doubts makes her a role model in her own right.

Awosika is a motivational speaker and Christ believer who uses scriptures to back her motivational talks and advises people on the best route to success, it is therefore reasonable to say that such person will not forget in a jiffy her experiences in the hands of the apex bank as relates with her position in a top financial institution recently.

Awosika, as the chairman of First Bank board of directors, along other board members were booted out in a controversial and disgraceful manner by the apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria.

Of course, the woman has presented her side of the story, however, with the different indicting tales adduced to the CBN’s action, one can only agree Ibukun’s pedigree may have been hurt.

Like this: Like Loading...