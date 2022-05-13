News

Ibuprofen could worsen back pain –Study

A new study has shown that taking ibuprofen for a bad back could increase the chances of developing long-term pain. The results of the research are published in the journal ‘Science Translational Medicine’. Ibuprofen is a medication in the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug class that is used for treating pain, fever, and inflammation.

Analysis of 500,000 UK adults showed that those taking anti-inflammatory painkillers such as ibuprofen to treat back pain had a 70 per cent higher risk of developing long-term pain, compared to those who had used alternatives like paracetamol. The researchers believe that anti-inflammatories may dampen an immune system response which repairs damage. According to Jeffrey Mogil, a professor of pain studies at McGill University in Canada, “For many decades it’s been standard medical practice to treat pain with anti-inflammatory drugs.

 

