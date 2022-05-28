Arts & Entertainments

ICA 72nd Annual Conference opens in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The International Communication Association (ICA) 72nd Annual Conference began on Thursday, in the French capital, Paris and ends on Monday. In Nigeria, Port Harcourt is hosting the only Regional Hub in West Africa, with the University of Port Harcourt, as West Africa’s regional hub headquarters. The conference took off in a hybrid format, at the University of Port Harcourt, on Thursday, with combined activities of the main conference in Paris with local ones peculiar to the hub’s environment to give attendees great experience.

The ICA Hub event began with a guest panel session, titled; Media Coverage of Nigerian Elections: Recurring Themes from 2015 and 2019 Presidential Elections with the 2023 Campaign in View. The session has as speakers scholars such as Dr. Charles C. Okigbo of North Dakota State University, U.S.; Dr. Bala Musa of Azusa Pacific University; Dr. Muhammad Musa of UAE University, Abu Dhabi, UAE; and Dr. Gregory Ugbo of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Also on the panel were communications and media professionals like the Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC Rivers State, Obo Effanga; the CEO of Infographics Nigeria, Chinenye Mba- Uzoukwu; broadcast journalist, Chioma Ezenwafor; and the Manager of Today FM, Port Harcourt, Anni Abdulsalaam. Special guests at the event included global communications scholar and ICA President, Mary Beth Oliver; Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Owunari Georgewill; and Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Walter Ihejirika.

Yesterday, participants joined delegates in Paris and across the world in panel sessions on the conference schedule, including two sessions from the Port Harcourt Regional Hub. The Port Harcourt sessions viewed by the global conference audience are Communicating Social Justice and Artivism in Nigeria: The Nexus between theory and practice; and One World, One Network: Celebrating and/or Problematizing Situated Differences of Feminist Issues.’ Port Harcourt Regional Hub will also be joining virtual sessions today and tomorrow.

Two panel sessions from the hub to be featured on those days are; Emerging issues on mass media and global security; and Despoliation, Power and Redress: Issues in Communicating the Environment. According to the organisers, as a semi-social event on the sidelines of the ICA conference regional hub programme, Port Harcourt Hub is also hosting three evenings (May 27-29) of cultural fiesta tagged; Communicating Culture. This hybrid cultural event will weave communication and culture into an engaging but relaxed atmosphere in the vibrant Garden City of Port Harcourt. Commenting on activities of Port Harcourt Regional Hub, lead organiser of the hub, Ekaete George, said: “I hope that the efforts put into the organisation of the ICA conference Regional Hub translates to a delightful experience for attendees of the Port Harcourt Hub. We are building a community of interdisciplinary communication lovers that I have high hopes for.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Duchess of gospel music, Esther Igbekele, set for international tour

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Songstress and duchess of gospel music, Esther lgbekele has teamed up with an international showbiz and cultural promoting company, the ‘Sammek Moments Arts & Cultural Entertainment’ owned by US-based Samuel Ekundayo to tour different cities of the United States of America in July, 2022. The circular gospel singer cum entertainer is popular with the Nigerian […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Strategic Turnaround’ book impresses top British professor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“The book ‘Strategic Turnaround’ is a definitive case of successful high-level change management and essential insight into the maritime sector of an emerging maritime power,” according to Professor Chris Bellamy. He further posits “Dr Dakuku Adol Peterside’s book, ‘Strategic Turnaround’, showcases the radical reform of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Toyin Abraham raises alarm over internet fraudster

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Toyin Abraham has raised the alarm over the activities of an internet fraudster who is using her name and that of her husband to scam Nigerians. The 39-year-old Nollywood actress expressed her concerns via her Instagram page on Wednesday. She also claimed the owner of the account uses OPAY bank for transactions. Sharing screenshots of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica