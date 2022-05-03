ICAN accredits, presents certificate to Chrisland Varsity

Chrisland University, Abeokuta has received certificate of accreditation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the body supervising Accounting programme in the country, has presented Certificate of Accreditation to Chrisland University, Abeokuta in Ogun State in recognition of the institution’s B.Sc programme in Accounting.

The private university is one of the 30 tertiary institutions and tuition centres presented the certificate of accreditation and award of recognition by ICAN during a ceremony, which took place at the Victoria Island, Lagos Office of the professional accreditation body.

With the recognition, Chrisland University students can now obtain the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Degree in Accounting with an added ICAN Certificate at the same time, even while they are exempted from taking some ICAN subjects, as a recognised ICAN training institution/centre.

Besides, Chrisland University, as a centre for ICAN examinations, is adequately empowered to run Top-Up programmes for those that have already obtained ICAN Certificate, but who desire to acquire a B.Sc Degree in Accounting.

While receiving the Certificate of Accreditation, the Vice-Chancellor of Chrisland University, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola, who spoke on behalf of the other institutions, expressed gratitude to ICAN for recognising the qualified tertiary institutions and tuition centres across the country.

She lauded the Institute for supporting tertiary institutions through donation of books, even as the Vice-Chancellor commended ICAN for sustaining its record of excellence and integrity in the last 50 years of its existence

