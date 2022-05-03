Education

ICAN accredits, presents certificate to Chrisland Varsity

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Chrisland University, Abeokuta has received certificate of accreditation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the body supervising Accounting programme in the country, has presented Certificate of Accreditation to Chrisland University, Abeokuta in Ogun State in recognition of the institution’s B.Sc programme in Accounting.

 

The private university is one of the 30 tertiary institutions and tuition centres presented the certificate of accreditation and award of recognition by ICAN during a ceremony, which took place at the Victoria Island, Lagos Office of the professional accreditation body.

 

With the recognition, Chrisland University students can now obtain the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Degree in Accounting with an added ICAN Certificate at the same time, even while they are exempted from taking some ICAN subjects, as a recognised ICAN training institution/centre.

 

Besides, Chrisland University, as a centre for ICAN examinations, is adequately empowered to run Top-Up programmes for those that have already obtained ICAN Certificate, but who desire to acquire a B.Sc Degree in Accounting.

 

While receiving the Certificate of Accreditation, the Vice-Chancellor of Chrisland University, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola, who spoke on behalf of the other institutions, expressed gratitude to ICAN for recognising the qualified tertiary institutions and tuition centres across the country.

 

She lauded the Institute for supporting tertiary institutions through donation of books, even as the Vice-Chancellor commended ICAN for sustaining its record of excellence and integrity in the last 50 years of its existence

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Abia moves to tackle cultism in schools

Posted on Author IGBEAKU ORJI writes

Abia: Rising cultism war in schools grips govt   SUMMIT  Anxiety over rising cases of cultism and cult-related activities in primary and secondary schools in Abia State has gripped the government. But, stakeholders, for one-day last week, assembled at a Stakeholders’ Education Summit to tackle the menace. IGBEAKU ORJI writes     Governor: Parents to […]
Education

TRCN: 17, 602 teachers to sit for professional qualifying examination

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…as Osun, Adamawa leads with over 1,000 candidates each No fewer than 17, 602 teachers from across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), would this week sit for the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Registrar/Chief Executive Officer TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, who made the disclosure […]
Education

VC pledges to priotise quality teaching, research

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

The newly appointed Vice- Chancellor of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Prof. Tanko Ishaya, has pledged his administration’s readiness to promote quality research, teaching and learning, as well as the welfare of staff of the institution.   Ishaya made the pledge shortly after his inauguration as the 10th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university, which took […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica