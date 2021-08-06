Business

ICAN cautions FG on adoption of foreign policies

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The National President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mrs Comfort Eyitayo, has cautioned the Federal Government against adopting foreign policies and programmes, “hook line and sinker.” Eyitayo warned that domestication of foreign policies without a critical review to solve Nigeria’s challenges may further compound the economic woes of the country. The ICAN President stated this when she and other members of the institute were hosted to a royal reception by the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, who is also an ICAN member, at his palace in Sagamu, Ogun state.

The reception was organised by the Remo Growth and Development Foundation (Remo GDF). Eyitayo insisted that the adoption of foreign policies and programmes by the Federal Government had not yielded the much expected positive result. The ICAN President said the Federal Government must review foreign policies and programmes to meet the peculiarities of Nigeria’s socio-political and economic dispositions, before adopting them. She, therefore, advised the government to adopt a bottomup approach to development of policies. The ICAN President lamented that Nigeria was struggling under the weight of intractable corruption, frequent and wanton destruction of lives and properties, poor socio-economic indices and weak institutions.

Her words: “The current approach of adopting foreign policies and programmes, hook line and sinker, to address local challenges may lead the country to perpetually grope in the dark of underdevelopment. “Evidence has shown that, over the years, national priorities are not adequately reflected in most of these global policies and programmes. “When it becomes necessary to import foreign policies, then the managers of the country should do a smart adaptation of such policies to meet the peculiarities of our socio-political and economic dispositions.” She urged the government to assign constitutional roles to traditional rulers, saying “the traditional institution should fully involved in any policy intervention to address the increasing and discouraging negative trends in the country.

“We are of the opinion that the rich and invaluable knowledge of traditional rulers should be leveraged in building a nation we would all be proud of.” In his remarks, Oba Ajayi advocated for building of strong institutions to curb the excesses of leaders, saying “we just hope that Nigeria will continue to build strong institutions to check the excesses of our political leaders.” He urged members of the institute to come up with suggestions and solutions to some of the problems confronting the country. The monarch also called on the government to give constitutional roles for traditional rulers, saying monarchs should be carried along in the formulation of policies that would affect the people at the grassroots level.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

#EndSARS: NITDA outlines preventive measures against hacking

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s ICT regulator, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has released tips on the preventive to be taken by website owners, especially, government agencies, against hackers.   This came on the heels of an onslaught declared against Nigerian government websites by the global hacker group, Anonymous, in solidarity with the Nigerian youths’ EndSars protest.   […]
Business

Reappraising SAATM’s benefits to Africa’s air transport

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE writes

Aviation is the foundation of many established and emerging economies and SAATM could help stimulate Africa’s air transport market. WOLE SHADARE writes   Adoption   In 2015, 23 African countries, including Nigeria, adopted a declaration on the establishment of a Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) to fully implement the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD). The fear […]
Business

JAIZ Bank, Hajj Commission sign savings scheme agreement

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier noninterest bank in Nigeria and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) have signed a Hajj Savings scheme agreement that will make it easier for every Muslim in the country to perform the annual hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.   Chairman of Jaiz Bank, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, and Managing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica