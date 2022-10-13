News

ICAN Confab: Obi, Okowa, others give direction on economy

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Presidential Candidate of Labour in the forthcoming election, Mr. Peter Obi, has said, if elected, he will expand the frontiers of financial inclusion to ensure that SMEs have greater access to credit to grow. He said his government would work with financial institutions to improve their ability to identify creditworthy borrowers; and support inventory financing, which will help to unlock finance for SMEs dealing with high account receivables, adding that loans must be invested in regenerative projects.

He spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the 52 Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria ( ICAN). On the panel were the presidential candidates of Accord Party, Professor Christoper Imumolen; the presidential candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Peter Umeadi; Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC). It also included the Vice Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Bishop Isaac Idahosa, and Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Obi, in addition, promised to pursue a drastic reduction in cost of governance and corruption; improve ease of doing business to attract foreign direct investment to jumpstart industrialisation. They mentioned that when borrowing is unavoidable, it would be strictly for production. Also speaking, Okowa lamented that the charges the Federal Government paid on domestic borrowing were too high.

 

Our Reporters

