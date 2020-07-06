Business

ICAN elects Adewuyi as president

rs. Onome Joy Adewuyi has emerged new President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria [ICAN].

 

 

Adewuyi graduated with a BSc degree (Second Class Honours Upper Division) in Accounting from the University of Benin in 1982 and MSc in Banking & Finance from the University of Lagos in 1993.

 

She is an Alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Boston Massachusetts USA; the Wharton Business School of Pennsylvania, USA and the Kellogg Business School, Chicago USA, International Banking Summer School, USA and the Lagos Business School.

 

 

She began her career with Texaco Nigeria Plc. as the Treasury and Investment Accountant and later joined the Nigerian Intercontinental Merchant Bank Limited where she started her banking career.

 

 

She worked in Fidelity Bank Plc. for close to two decades where she rose to the position of the Executive Director, Risk Management and has over three decades of experience in banking and financial management.

 

Adewuyi, in conjunction with Deloitte of South Africa, was responsible for the implementation of Fidelity Bank Plc. Enterprise Risk Management System in 2008.

 

This culminated in the setup of distinct Credit Risk, Market Risk and Operational Risk Division of the Bank which is still in use at Fidelity Bank Plc.

