ICAN elects Eyitayo as President

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has elected Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo as its 57th President. According to a statement, the new ICAN President, whose investiture took place on June 1, 2021, will pilot the affairs of the Institute for the next one year.

Speaking at her investiture ceremony, she assured that under her leadership, ICAN will work closely with governments at all levels on the challenge of setting a new agenda for national rebirth which will include achieving sustainable development for this generation without impairing the capacity of future generations to enjoy nature’s abundant resources.

She also stated that the Institute will also take on the advocacy role and collaborate with government to review the planning, budgeting and financing mechanics as well as liaise with standard setters and regulators to review the nation’s corporate reporting framework such that sustainability metrics are mandatorily required of listed entities.

