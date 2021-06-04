Business

ICAN elects Eyitayo as President

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has elected Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo as its 57th President. According to a statement, the new ICAN President, whose investiture took place on June 1, 2021, will pilot the affairs of the Institute for the next one year.

Speaking at her investiture ceremony, she assured that under her leadership, ICAN will work closely with governments at all levels on the challenge of setting a new agenda for national rebirth which will include achieving sustainable development for this generation without impairing the capacity of future generations to enjoy nature’s abundant resources.

She also stated that the Institute will also take on the advocacy role and collaborate with government to review the planning, budgeting and financing mechanics as well as liaise with standard setters and regulators to review the nation’s corporate reporting framework such that sustainability metrics are mandatorily required of listed entities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Analysts: Government’s fiscal structure driving Nigeria’s debt

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

There may be no solution to Nigeria’s continued reliance on borrowing as well as the country’s rising debt servicing costs anytime soon, unless the country addresses its current fiscal structure of government, analysts at CSL Research have said. The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, also noted that efforts […]
Business

N60bn mint: Examining emerging controversy

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

The remark by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, that the Federal Government printed N60 billion to augment shortfall in March revenue allocation ignited a flurry of comments, thereby necessitating a consciousness on the role the central bank has played in recent times to stabilise the economy. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports Across the globe, central banks are […]
Business

NPA forces liners to use holding bay for empty containers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that empty containers could only be returned to the ports through the approved holding bays of shipping companies using the Eto platform.   Also, the authority said that the electronic truck callup system designed for the management of truck movement to the Lagos Ports Complex and Tin Can Island […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica