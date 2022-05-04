ICAN lauds SystemSpecs for fostering collaboration

Business

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has lauded African technology giant, SystemSpecs, for its role in facilitating collaborations between accounting and financial technology in the country.

 

The 57th President of ICAN, Comfort Eyitayo, who stated this while on a courtesy visit to the SystemSpecs head office, last week, said it was noteworthy that the firm had operated for three decades, developing topnotch human capital and financial management software for the Nigerian economy.

 

She said: “The company has come a long way, but with a positive outcome, which is what we should be numbering our days by.

 

Let me congratulate the board, management and staff of SystemSpecs for this. It is our earnest wish that the company will become the software institution of reference in Africa, in line with its vision.” According to the ICAN boss, SystemSpecs has, over time, been a friend of ICAN even as the Institute scales up its engagement with stakeholders via social media, TV and radio shows, and other impactful events.

 

“For instance, this reputable organisation has been a regular sponsor of our annual accountants’ conference and was the major sponsor of the first Accounting Technology Summit in 2019,” she said.

 

She noted that System- Specs was reputed for championing veritable platforms that bring together chartered accountants and players in the financial technology space to build a solid network of finance, accounting and IT professionals who will continue to provide tailor-made services for sustainable financial services ecosystem.

According to the Group Managing Director of System- Specs, John Obaro, the visit from ICAN is a manifestation of the enduring relationship between the company and the Institute and it underscores the increasing role of technology in accounting.

 

“We appreciate the ICAN president for this August visit and extend the warm regards of our Chairman, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe. We look forward to more partnerships and a stronger relationship between us and the noble Institute,” Obaro added.

 

SystemSpecs is the tech company behind some of the innovative solutions in Nigeria such as the payment platform, Remita; human capital management solution, HumanManager, and the eCommerce platform, Paylink.

 

The company recently spun off its operations into two subsidiaries – Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL) and System- Specs Technology Services Limited (STSL).

 

