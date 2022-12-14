ICAN moves to bridge accounting gaps between North, South

Disturbed by the gap between the North and the South in the accounting profession, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has introduced Accounting Technicians Scheme West Africa Examinations for young secondary school students.

The aim, according to ICAN, is to produce the middle level manpower needed by the nation in its development process, with the North being a critical area that required the scheme to bridge the heavy gap of lack of trained professional accountants. Speaking during a press conference to mark ICAN’s golden jubilee, the Kano District Society Chairman, Salisu Haruna, was worried that despite the introduction of the scheme, it was only in Kano that seven qualified persons were trained from the three combined centres of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina.

“While in Lagos, there were six centres with one centre producing 4,000 qualified accountants under the scheme, the reason why ICAN rededicated their efforts at producing more qualified accountants from the North.” Haruna said with the combined support of many philanthropists and other public-spirited professionals, the body was able to establish training grounds for students and have 42 qualified accountants excelling in the exams, adding that because Kano recorded 97 per cent success.

