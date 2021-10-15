News Top Stories

ICAN ranks Kogi State high on accountability index

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…awards Gov Bello pillar of transparency, accountability

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has ranked Kogi State high on its Accountability Index (AI), which assesses the level of adherence to best practices in public finance management by the three tiers of government in states. Presenting the award of Excellence to Governor Yahaya Bello as pillar of transparency, accountability yesterday during a courtesy call, the 56th President of ICAN, Mrs. Comfort Eyitayo, said the state moved from 12th to 7th position in its 2019 assessments.

While stressing that such an improvement was worthy of note and signaled a better ranking in the future, she noted that the launch of Kogi state Open Governance and Accountability System (KOGAS) would impact positively on the state’s ranking of ICAN’S AI which was being ac-knowledged as an objective tool from stakeholders within and outside the country.

Eyitayo, who applauded Bello’s inclusive leadership which she noted cuts across, education, infrastructure, rural development, social welfare, health, transport, agriculture, women affairs and youth empowerment among other sectors, appealed to relevant Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) to ensure continuous provision of relevant documents for the forthcoming assessments.

The ICAN president, however, urged the governor to lend his name to the ill informed decision by the National council on Establishment that Professional Certificate would no longer be accepted as entry qualification into any cadre in Nigeria’s civil/public service. She said: “The country should rather encourage professionalism from entry level and strive to create a public service that will compete favorably with its peers across continents and serve as the bedrock for achieving the desired inclusive and sustainable growth in the economy.”

