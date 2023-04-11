Education

ICAN reaccredits LASU’s Accounting programme

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

A professional body, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has re-accredited Lagos State University’s (LASU’s) Accounting Programme for another period of three years.

The re-accreditation of the programme was conveyed to the university management in a Certificate of Accreditation issued by the professional body following the successful accreditation exercise carried out on the programme recently. According to ICAN, the accreditation covers 2020/2021 to 2023/2024 academic sessions. Speaking on the accreditation, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello congratulated the Head of Department of Accounting and the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, respectively, as well as the entire university for the great feat.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, gave kudos to the Lagos State government for its support to the university and in making the accreditation exercise a huge success, even as she reaffirmed that the development has further fulfilled the first Strategic Goal of her administration, which is “to ensure that academic and professional programmes are, and remain accredited by the relevant bodies.”

In a related development, the university has also emerged first runner-up at the just concluded maiden edition of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Colloquium Pitch Contest, which took place at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. LASU, according to a statement by the university’s Head, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Olaniyi Jeariogbe, was represented by Dauda Mistura, Badmus AbdulBasit, Egede Onyekachi, AbdulRaheem Hassan, Olosunde Victor and Giwa Ruqoyah from the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies.

For the institutions’ outstanding performance in the contest, the students received a cash prize of N750,000. In the contest, the statement added that the pitch required the contestants to come up with a feasible campaign plan that could run on various media channels for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), with emphasis on the dangers of over- speeding and to offer solutions on how they can educate the target audience.

The Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Sunday Alawode, who led a team from the Faculty members during a visit to present the award and the latest edition of the Faculty Training newspaper, “LASUGONG” to the Vice Chancellor at the Conference Room of the Vice-Chancellor Office, expressed gratitude to Prof. Olatunji-Bello, and the university management for the tremendous support given to the faculty towards achieving the desired results.

The University Registrar, Mr. Emmanuel Fanu, who received the team on behalf of the Vice- Chancellor, however, lauded the Faculty for putting in their best in training the students, which he noted, had resulted in the team winning the award.

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Foundation lifts 558 students’ education

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

No fewer than 558 pupils, students and others have become recipients of this year’s edition of a scholarship scheme instituted by a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation (BBBF). The beneficiaries of the 2022 edition of the scholarships, according to the Founder, Pastor Sunday Adebayo Babalola, comprise 69 students in Junior […]
Education

Escaped Chibok schoolgirl among 475 AUN graduating students

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA

Seven years after she escaped from Boko Haram captivity following attack on their school, Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Chibok in Borno State terrorist group in which at least 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped, Mary Katambi, last week was the cynosure of all eyes during her graduation at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa […]
Education

Ortom intensifying efforts to end ASUTIBS’ strike – Commissioner

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Benue State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Saawuan Tarnongu, stated that Governor Samuel Ortom is working diligently to ensure that the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Tertiary Institutions in Benue State (ASUTIBS) is not allowed to go for too long. Tarnongu stated this when he received members of the Association of […]

Leave a Reply