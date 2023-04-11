ICAN reaccredits LASU’s Accounting programme

A professional body, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has re-accredited Lagos State University’s (LASU’s) Accounting Programme for another period of three years.

The re-accreditation of the programme was conveyed to the university management in a Certificate of Accreditation issued by the professional body following the successful accreditation exercise carried out on the programme recently. According to ICAN, the accreditation covers 2020/2021 to 2023/2024 academic sessions. Speaking on the accreditation, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello congratulated the Head of Department of Accounting and the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, respectively, as well as the entire university for the great feat.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, gave kudos to the Lagos State government for its support to the university and in making the accreditation exercise a huge success, even as she reaffirmed that the development has further fulfilled the first Strategic Goal of her administration, which is “to ensure that academic and professional programmes are, and remain accredited by the relevant bodies.”

In a related development, the university has also emerged first runner-up at the just concluded maiden edition of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Colloquium Pitch Contest, which took place at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. LASU, according to a statement by the university’s Head, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Olaniyi Jeariogbe, was represented by Dauda Mistura, Badmus AbdulBasit, Egede Onyekachi, AbdulRaheem Hassan, Olosunde Victor and Giwa Ruqoyah from the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies.

For the institutions’ outstanding performance in the contest, the students received a cash prize of N750,000. In the contest, the statement added that the pitch required the contestants to come up with a feasible campaign plan that could run on various media channels for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), with emphasis on the dangers of over- speeding and to offer solutions on how they can educate the target audience.

The Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Sunday Alawode, who led a team from the Faculty members during a visit to present the award and the latest edition of the Faculty Training newspaper, “LASUGONG” to the Vice Chancellor at the Conference Room of the Vice-Chancellor Office, expressed gratitude to Prof. Olatunji-Bello, and the university management for the tremendous support given to the faculty towards achieving the desired results.

The University Registrar, Mr. Emmanuel Fanu, who received the team on behalf of the Vice- Chancellor, however, lauded the Faculty for putting in their best in training the students, which he noted, had resulted in the team winning the award.

Like this: Like Loading...