ICAN reiterates commitment to nation building

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has said that it is committed to contributing its quota to the development of the nation. ICAN President, Mrs. Comfort Eyitayo, stated this at the unveiling of the new logo of the Institute on Wednesday in Lagos. She noted that ICAN’s contributions to national development were “the unique selling point that has accorded the Institute its enviable position,” adding that in 56 years, “ICAN has sustained its enviable status as the most influential and prestigious Professional Accountancy Organisation (PAOs) in Africa.” According to her, the unveiling of the new logo marks the launch of ICAN “into an era of greater dynamism and deeper inclusiveness across generations.” The ICAN president said: “With the unveiling of this new logo, we pledge to our members and other stakeholders, our unwavering commitment and greater positive impact towards nation building.” She disclosed that the unveiling of the new logo is one of many rebranding initiatives of the Institute, which include the on-going renovation of its National Secretariat at Victoria Island.
