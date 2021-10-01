Business

ICAN reiterates commitment to nation building

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has said that it is committed to contributing its quota to the development of the nation. ICAN President, Mrs. Comfort Eyitayo, stated this at the unveiling of the new logo of the Institute on Wednesday in Lagos. She noted that ICAN’s contributions to national development were “the unique selling point that has accorded the Institute its enviable position,” adding that in 56 years, “ICAN has sustained its enviable status as the most influential and prestigious Professional Accountancy Organisation (PAOs) in Africa.” According to her, the unveiling of the new logo marks the launch of ICAN “into an era of greater dynamism and deeper inclusiveness across generations.” The ICAN president said: “With the unveiling of this new logo, we pledge to our members and other stakeholders, our unwavering commitment and greater positive impact towards nation building.” She disclosed that the unveiling of the new logo is one of many rebranding initiatives of the Institute, which include the on-going renovation of its National Secretariat at Victoria Island.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Remita begins sale of 2021 JAMB ePINs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Remita, a leading electronic payment platform, has commenced the sale of 2021 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) ePINs to prospective candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria. This follows a recent announcement by the examination body, the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), of the sale of ePINs for UTME and direct entry registrations […]
Business

Insurgency: ‘Nigeria’s fragile food security in danger’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the dastardly killing of 43 farmers at Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by Boko Haram, the Nigerian farmers under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have disclosed that the killings portend grave danger for the country’s fragile food system post-COVID-19 if insurgency ravaging the nation’s agric space is […]
Business

World Bank: COVID-19 to push 115m into extreme poverty

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A report by the World Bank has said that the COVID-19 has harmed the poor and vulnerable the most in the last 12 months and it is threatening to push millions more into poverty.   It stated after decades of steady progress in reducing the number of people living on less than $1.90/day, COVID-19 will, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica