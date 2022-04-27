News

ICAN to establish academy to retrain members

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Comfort Olu Eyitayo, has said that the institute is determined to tackle deficiencies among members of the professional body. Eyitayo, who is the 57th President of ICAN, said the institute would establish an academy along with other professional programmes to prepare new members for the labour market and re-equip existing members in the like of profession.

Speaking during an official visit to ICAN Lagos and District Society (ICANLDS), Eyitayo said the institute has already established an entrepreneurship initiative to assist new members that want to go into practice. She said: “For us, as ICAN, we are just trying to improve the skills of our members, because we are aware of some deficiencies right from the foundation of the school.

“And that is why we are not very happy with the prolonged strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) because that impacts the knowledge with which these children come out of school. “So, we are trying to see how we can bridge the gap by making sure that when they come out from the institute, we are establishing ICAN Academy, where we can for instance put them through the necessary training apart from their professional continuous training. “We also have an entrepreneurship initiative which we have started already. The aspect of that is for those who want to go into practice to make them see what it looks like and teach them the business aspect as well as the skill aspect of the profession.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘ICT skills for girl-child’ll bridge gender parity gap’

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

The wife of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Betty, has advocated the need to bridge the gender parity gap in the country by equipping the girl-child with ICT skills. According to Betty, the move would enable the girlchild to be empowered which will in turn effect change in the gender narrative.   The governor’s […]
News

Prison decongestion: 31 inmates released in Kano

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Thirty one inmates have been released from the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Kano. This was disclosed by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement made available to newsmen at the weekend.   According to the statement, […]
News

Buhari appoints 5 new Permanent Secretaries

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries into the civil service of the federation following the recent conduct of a selection process. The five were among 47 candidates cleared in May to sit for written examination to fill vacant positions of permanent secretary in the Federal Civil Service on May […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica