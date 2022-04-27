ICAN to establish academy to retrain members

The President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Comfort Olu Eyitayo, has said that the institute is determined to tackle deficiencies among members of the professional body. Eyitayo, who is the 57th President of ICAN, said the institute would establish an academy along with other professional programmes to prepare new members for the labour market and re-equip existing members in the like of profession.

Speaking during an official visit to ICAN Lagos and District Society (ICANLDS), Eyitayo said the institute has already established an entrepreneurship initiative to assist new members that want to go into practice. She said: “For us, as ICAN, we are just trying to improve the skills of our members, because we are aware of some deficiencies right from the foundation of the school.

“And that is why we are not very happy with the prolonged strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) because that impacts the knowledge with which these children come out of school. “So, we are trying to see how we can bridge the gap by making sure that when they come out from the institute, we are establishing ICAN Academy, where we can for instance put them through the necessary training apart from their professional continuous training. “We also have an entrepreneurship initiative which we have started already. The aspect of that is for those who want to go into practice to make them see what it looks like and teach them the business aspect as well as the skill aspect of the profession.”

