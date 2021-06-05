ICAN urges accountants in Nigeria to lead the fight against corruption

The Chairman of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Jos and District Society Dr. Soepding Benard Alkali has admonished accountants in Nigeria to spearhead the campaign against corruption in the country.

He urged them to thoroughly check corruption among public office holders in Nigeria.

Dr. Alkali, the Chairman of ICAN Jos and District Society in Plateau State, stated this shortly after he was sworn in Jos at the weekend.

Alkali, a lecturer with the Accounting Department, University of Jos, insisted that no government official can steal public funds without the knowledge of the accountant.

He noted that corruption will drastically reduce in Nigeria if accountants decide to do the right thing.

“Corruption is one of the biggest challenges facing this country today. As I speak, our inflation rate is at about 18.7 per cent. This simply means that our economy is crawling.