Business

ICANN launches initiative to advance Africa’s digital transformation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), launched the Coalition for Digital Africa, an initiative aimed at expanding internet access in Africa. Conceived by ICANN, the Coalition is an alliance of like-minded organizations committed to building a robust and secure internet infrastructure to bring more Africans online. Home to the youngest population on the planet, 70 per cent of whom are under age 30, Africa has one of the fastest-growing internet penetration rates in the world. Internet connectivity is growing by leaps and bounds – from 1.2 per cent in 2000 to 43 per cent in 2021 – driven by a digitally savvy, young, and educated urban workforce for whom adopting and using online services is second nature. Gӧran Marby, President and CEO, ICANN, said: ‘’The Coalition for Digital Africa provides an opportunity for new ways of cooperating and collaborating among diverse stakeholders. Though the Coalition was initiated by ICANN, its success is dependent on synergistic work with other organisations – be they local, regional, or international – who are united in their aim to enhance Africa’s internet infrastructure, increase the rate of Internet access, bolster Internet security, and raise the level of participation from Africa in multistakeholder policymaking development.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NPA needs N360bn to fix dilapidated Tincan Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said it requires not less than N360 billion ($600 million) for the reconstruction of the Tin Can Island Ports Complex. The Authority said that the port has reached its life circle and therefore requires total reconstruction. The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, noted that remedial integrity and remedial works […]
Business

Banks refund N89.2bn to customers

Posted on Author Clement James,

Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele has disclosed that commercial banks in the country refunded about N89.2 billion to customers over complaints as at June, 2021. Emefiele made the disclosure during a CBN Fair held in Cross River and Akwa Ibom simultaneously with the theme “Promoting financial stability and economic development.” Emefiele, who was represented […]
Business

SystemSpecs seeks balance between regulation, innovation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SystemSpecs has called for a balance between innovation and regulation to ensure a healthy financial technology ecosystem that will benefit all stakeholders. According to Ezinne Obikile, the Executive Director in charge of the payment business at SystemSpecs, who was a panelist at the recently held Businessday, Future of Paytech Workshop, proper regulations should present opportunities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica