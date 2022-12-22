ICANN launches initiative to advance Africa’s digital transformation

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), launched the Coalition for Digital Africa, an initiative aimed at expanding internet access in Africa. Conceived by ICANN, the Coalition is an alliance of like-minded organizations committed to building a robust and secure internet infrastructure to bring more Africans online. Home to the youngest population on the planet, 70 per cent of whom are under age 30, Africa has one of the fastest-growing internet penetration rates in the world. Internet connectivity is growing by leaps and bounds – from 1.2 per cent in 2000 to 43 per cent in 2021 – driven by a digitally savvy, young, and educated urban workforce for whom adopting and using online services is second nature. Gӧran Marby, President and CEO, ICANN, said: ‘’The Coalition for Digital Africa provides an opportunity for new ways of cooperating and collaborating among diverse stakeholders. Though the Coalition was initiated by ICANN, its success is dependent on synergistic work with other organisations – be they local, regional, or international – who are united in their aim to enhance Africa’s internet infrastructure, increase the rate of Internet access, bolster Internet security, and raise the level of participation from Africa in multistakeholder policymaking development.’’
