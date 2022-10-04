ICAO pledges support for Nigeria’s aerospace varsity

…as country retains council seat

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council has pledged support for Nigeria’s proposed aerospace university.

This is just as the country has retained its position in the global aviation body’s Council at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly for aviation, which began last week in Montreal, Canada.

The President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Salvatore Sciacchitano, had pledged to support Nigeria in the establishment, provision of funding, and faculty of the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) in Abuja.

Siacchitano made the commitment when the Minister of Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, led the Nigerian delegation to the 41st General Assembly of the organisation to his (Siacchiatano’s) office at the ICAO headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The president said ICAO would always be part of every effort geared towards addressing the manpower needs of member nations in order to service and manage the ever-expanding aviation industry.

He said Nigeria’s decision to establish the university was a welcome development.

The university, he said, would represent a new channel for the training of professional managers for the industry, especially within the African region, being the first of its kind varsityin the continent.

He promised to personally visit the site of the institution during the forthcoming ICAO Air Negotiation (ICAN) hosted by Nigeria in December.

The re-election of Nigeria to the Council, which took place at the plenary session of the ongoing 41st General Assembly of the organisation in Montreal Canada, saw Nigeria garnering 149 votes to be elected for the 15th consecutive time.

However, the big news, according to reports from Reuters, is that Russia was voted out of United Nation’s aviation agency’s governing council on Saturday, over its invasion of Ukraine following a democratic vote by member states making it the first time any country has been kicked out from the premier category of the decision-making council at the United Nations Organisation for Aviation.

The ICAO Council is a permanent body of the Organization responsible to the Assembly composed of 36 Member States elected by the Assembly for a three-year term.

In the election, adequate representation is given to states of chief importance in air transport, states not otherwise included but which make the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation, and states not otherwise included whose designation will ensure that all major geographic areas of the world are represented on the Council.

Russia fell short of the 86 votes needed to stay on in the 36-nation governing council, having scored 80 during the agency’s assembly in Montreal.

Russia had protested its ouster calling for a recount, however, the majority of the 170 countries that voted declined Lagosinsisting that the election was free, fair and final.

“When we have voted in our countries if we don’t like the result, we don’t ask for another vote,” the French representative told the assembly.

Federal Air Transport Agency in a reaction said that Russia’s withdrawal from the ICAO Council would not affect international flights from Russia to friendly countries as the country retains its right to full membership in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and will continue its work through the country’s representation at the ICAO.

The press service of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) told reporters on Saturday

The Russian federation before its ouster was in Part I of the 36 members of which Air transport is of chief importance and it includes other countries like Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, and The United States.

