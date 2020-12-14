ICC, AI, others plot to prolong war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria — CNM

The International Criminal Court, Amnesty International and their cohorts plan to prolong the war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has said.

The coalition’s position trails the criminal court’s allegation of crimes against humanity and war crimes levelled on the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to the CNM, the ICC’s claims discrediting the noble gains recorded by the troops is not only mischievous but an agenda well-intentioned to cause international embarrassment to the Nigerian government.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, National Coordinator, Patriot Sabo Odeh, revealed that AI has conscripted the ICC to undermine the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, hence fuelling the insurgency.

Like customarily, Patriot Sabo regretted that such move comes when substantial gains are being recorded by the troops in the war against insurgency and terrorism.

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement, therefore, charged the troops to avoid distractions from ICC, AI and others, remaining focused on the task of clearing the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

The coalition, however, advised ICC to endeavour to redeem its credibility by apologising to Nigerians and admitting that it erred substantially on its statement.

Read the full statement below:

The leadership of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement welcomes you all to this press conference convoked to shed light on some issues of strategic importance in the efforts of Nigeria in the war against insurgency and terrorism.

This press conference is scheduled on the overarching objective on informing Nigerians of the plot by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its cohorts to prolong the war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria.

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement having dissected the issues raised and canvassed by the ICC wishes to state that the position of the ICC is laced with mischief and an agenda well-intentioned to cause international embarrassment to the government of Nigeria, by discrediting the noble gains recorded by the Armed Forces in Nigeria in the war against insurgency and terrorism in the country.

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement wishes to state in unequivocal terms that there is a high tendency Amnesty International has conscripted the ICC to discredit the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the prosecution of the war against insurgency and terrorism in the country.

This is on the heels that whenever the Armed Forces are recording substantial gains in the war against insurgency and terrorism, the promoters and sympathizers of terrorist and insurgents groups in Nigeria would do all within their means to distract the Armed Forces by making unsubstantiated allegations in the public space.

It must also be stated that Amnesty International is one of such organizations that has been notoriously involved in this enterprise. We are therefore constrained to believe that since the activities of Amnesty International has been exposed; the use of proxies to continue their nefarious activities is responsible for the recent enterprise of the ICC on behalf of Amnesty International.

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement is convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the position of the ICC with regards to the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria is indeed the voice of Jacob and the hands of Esau.

This much Nigerians must come to terms within the sense that the conspiracy to prolong the war against terrorism and insurgency has reached an alarming stage with the conscription of the ICC at a time when substantial gains are being recorded in the war against insurgency and terrorism.

It is our considered opinion that Nigerians must understand that there is a need for collective action in defeating insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria. The Armed Forces, aside from engaging the insurgents and terrorist in the trenches, are also dealing with a well-orchestrated slander campaign enforced by Amnesty International and most recently the International Criminal Court.

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement is using this medium to sound a note of warning to those vested interests that are keen on prolonging the war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria to desist from their nefarious ways as the Armed Forces of Nigeria have the full support of Nigerians.

Nigerians also recognize the patriotic efforts of the Armed Forces in addressing the threats posed by terrorist and insurgent groups in Nigeria and as such the position of the ICC is egregious and must be resisted by the relevant authorities in Nigeria.

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement is therefore encouraging the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to remain focused in the task of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorist group in the country.

We are also charging the troops to refuse to be discouraged by the slander campaign launched by some unscrupulous elements hell-bent on causing a distraction so the already degraded insurgents’ elements can regroup to prolong the war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria.

Consequently, the ICC must recant and redeem its credibility by apologizing to Nigerians that it erred substantially on its statement on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the prosecution of the war against insurgency and terrorism.

The ICC must not look further in identifying the promoters of terrorism such as Amnesty International and begin its prosecution for crimes against humanity. This is indeed what is expected from the ICC instead of forming an unholy alliance with notorious groups to prolong the war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria systematically.

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement charges Nigerians to stay vigilant as there would be more scathing attacks on the efforts of the government and the Armed Forces in the war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria.

We thank you for your attention and time. Nigeria shall defeat insurgency and terrorism to the chagrin of those vested interests that do not wish the country well.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

God bless the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

