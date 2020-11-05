ICC to analyse violence ‘materials’ from #EndSARS protests

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has said it will “analyse materials” it has received about the violence which hit Nigeria last month following protests against police brutality. Responding to queries from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the ICC chief prosecutor’s office said that, contrary to an earlier report, it has not already opened a “formal preliminary examination into the unrest that rocked the West African country.”

Recall that in October, many Nigerians, especially youths, took to the streets to protest and call for an end to police brutality, and a five-point demand from the government. In response to the protests, the government announced the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) – a unit that had been accused of extrajudicial killings.

The protest reached a turning point when security forces and thugs were accused of killing protesters. Following the incidents, many civil society organisations (CSO) threatened to report some heads of security agencies to the ICC over the conduct of their personnel during the demonstrations. But the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, dismissed the threats to report him and some heads of security agencies to the ICC and other international authorities, stating that, “Criminal elements are threatening us with travel ban, but we are not worried because we must remain in this country to make it better. “They have continually threatened to report the Nigerian Army to the ICC and also threatened various forms of sanctions against personnel and their families.”

Like this: Like Loading...