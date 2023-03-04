ICDB: FG tasks broadcasters on issues affecting children

Ahead of the 2023 International Children’s Day of Broadcasting (ICDB), marked on March 5, broadcasters worldwide have been enjoined to create awareness on issues affecting children. In a statement, the Director/ Head Advocacy Child Rights Information Bureau CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mercy Megwa urged broadcasters to open airwaves to children for this year’s celebration and throughout the year and also to produce documentaries that highlight the plight of children in Nigeria. The theme for this year’s celebration is: ‘More Money for Primary Education’. The ICDB is a day when broadcasters allow children to be part of the programming process, to talk about their hopes, dreams and exchange ideas with their peers on issues affecting them. The ICDB was launched by UNICEF in 1991 to encourage broadcasters worldwide to create awareness on children’s issues. In Nigeria, primary education is officially free and com pulsory but 18 million of the country’s children aged between five to 14 years are not in school. Only 61 per cent of six year olds regularly attend primary school. Adequate funding of primary education will create an enabling environment for increased demand for qualitative education, which is the bedrock of enhanced knowledge, improved behaviour and personal growth of the children.
