ICDB: FG tasks broadcasters on issues affecting children

Ahead of the 2023 International Children’s Day of Broadcasting (ICDB), marked on March 5, broadcasters worldwide have been enjoined to create awareness on issues affecting children. In a statement, the Director/ Head Advocacy Child Rights Information Bureau    CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mercy Megwa urged broadcasters to open airwaves to children for this year’s celebration and throughout the year and also to produce documentaries that highlight the plight of children in Nigeria. The theme for this year’s celebration is: ‘More Money for Primary Education’. The ICDB is a day when    broadcasters allow children to be part of the programming process, to talk about their hopes, dreams and exchange ideas with their peers on issues affecting them. The ICDB was launched by UNICEF in 1991 to encourage broadcasters worldwide to create awareness on children’s issues. In Nigeria, primary education is officially free and com  pulsory but 18 million of the country’s children aged between five to 14 years are not in school. Only 61 per cent of six year olds regularly attend primary school. Adequate funding of primary education will create an enabling environment for increased demand for qualitative education, which is the bedrock of enhanced knowledge, improved behaviour and personal growth of the children.

Bandits kill four, injure one in Kaduna attacks

At least, four persons have been reportedly killed by bandits in Kaduna State. The state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, in a report made available to journalists, said: “Security agencies reported an attack on Baka 1 and 2, neighbouring villages in Igabi Local Government Area.” According to the report, “armed […]
Stella Oduah dumps PDP, joins APC

A former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Stella, currently the senator representing Anambra North, was part of President Goodluck Jonathan’s cabinet. The lawmaker defected to the APC yesterday at a brief ceremony held in Abuja to admit her into the ruling party. […]
FG moves to cut $2.16bn annual capital flight in telecoms

…frowns at foreigners’ domination of telcos’ mgt The Federal Government has introduced a new policy targeted at reducing capital flight in the telecommunications sector. According to the policy document obtained by our correspondent, approximately $2.16 billion outflow of foreign exchange is recorded in the telecommunications sector annually. The government said the new National Policy for […]

