Ice Prince to remain in Ikoyi Correctional Centre as witnesses fail to show up

The trial of the famous Nigerian singer, Panshak Zamani, aka Ice Prince, for alleged assault, was stalled on Wednesday at a Magistrate Court in Ajah, following the absence of the prosecution witnesses. The ‘Oleku’ crooner is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on assault, obstructing a policeman from carrying out his statutory duties, and abduction.

During the trial, the prosecution’s lawyer asked the court to adjourn the case, citing the absence of his two witnesses. In the previous hearing, the court granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two responsible sureties. The court also ordered that he remains at the Ikoyi Correctional facility until he perfects the bail conditions.

Folarin Dalmenida, the lawyer to the musician, presented the two sureties to the court. Operatives of the Ikoyi correctional facility said that the artiste would remain in custody until he meets his bail conditions as the court is expected to evaluate the sureties brought by the rapper and determine if he should be released or not.

