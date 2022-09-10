Arts & Entertainments

Ice Prince to remain in Ikoyi Correctional Centre as witnesses fail to show up

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The trial of the famous Nigerian singer, Panshak Zamani, aka Ice Prince, for alleged assault, was stalled on Wednesday at a Magistrate Court in Ajah, following the absence of the prosecution witnesses. The ‘Oleku’ crooner is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on assault, obstructing a policeman from carrying out his statutory duties, and abduction.

During the trial, the prosecution’s lawyer asked the court to adjourn the case, citing the absence of his two witnesses. In the previous hearing, the court granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two responsible sureties. The court also ordered that he remains at the Ikoyi Correctional facility until he perfects the bail conditions.

Folarin Dalmenida, the lawyer to the musician, presented the two sureties to the court. Operatives of the Ikoyi correctional facility said that the artiste would remain in custody until he meets his bail conditions as the court is expected to evaluate the sureties brought by the rapper and determine if he should be released or not.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid features in October issue of GQ magazine

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid features in the October issue of respected culture magazine, GQ. Fit to his brand and demeanour, Wizkid spots a chilled look with a white shirt and pants by Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, sandals by Ancient Greek Sandals and sunglasses by Versace. The tone of the interview is relaxed and conversational in […]
Arts & Entertainments

JEHF Playwriting competition calls for submission

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The James Ene Henshaw Foundation, organisers of the annual JEHF Playwriting Competition, has announced calls for submission for the 2021 edition of the competition, which looks for plays that capture the pulse and moments of contemporary Nigerian society, writing with a unique voice that speaks to current and future generations. The competition is open to […]
Arts & Entertainments

OSAMEDE set for Yuletide season

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

For theatre lovers in Lagos, the stage play OSAMEDE (for kingdom and country), is on course to make this Yuletide season a memorable one as preparations are revved up towards a successful performance. A Gold Lilies production, gripping stage play is scheduled to run from December 25th through to the 27th at the AGIP Hall, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica