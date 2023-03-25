Arts & Entertainments Body & Soul

Ice-T Shares His Secrets To Successful Marriage With Coco Austin

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

Ice-T explained why sex, for some, is “all you can think about” in a relationship. As for the Ice-T’s Daily Game host’s romance with wife Coco Austin? Learn the secrets behind their marriage.

You’ll need ice water for this one.

Ice-T is divulging the secret to his long-lasting marriage with Coco Austin, his wife of more than 20 years and mother to their 7-year-old daughter Chanel.

“You want me to keep it gangster?” he asked E! News’ Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview, before sharing his NSFW advice. “A 65-year-old Italian lady said, ‘Men are very simple. You want to keep a man, you keep his stomach full and his balls empty.'”

As the 65-year-old explained, a healthy sex life is one part of a strong connection.

“They say when sex is good, it’s 10 percent of the relationship. When it’s bad, it’s 90 percent of the relationship,” Ice-T said. “So, if it’s good, it’s a cherry on top of the relationship. And when it’s bad, it’s all you can think about.”

But outside of the bedroom, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star knows it’s about accepting your partner and showing up for them—even in the difficult times.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

