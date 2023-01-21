Travel & Tourism

ICOMOS Nigeria kicks against defacing of Tafawa Balewa Square’s gates

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Nigerian National Committee of the International Council on Museums and Sites (ICOMOS Nigeria) has kicked against the defacing of the gates of the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos gates, describing the attempt by the management and developer of the complex, as a major abuse of Nigeria’s heritage, calling for an immediate stop to the project. ICOMOS in a press statement, titled Tafawa Balewa Square:

The decimation of a national heritage, signed by both its President, Aliyu Abdu and Public Relations Officer, Sola Akintunde; expressed shock, displeasure and disappointment over the wanton defacement of the gates of the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), a site considered to be an important national edifice and listed as a Lagos state cultural monument site. ICOMOS-Nigeria, which is an organisation dedicated to the advancement of sustainable conservation of cultural heritage sites in Nigeria in line with global best practice, noted; ‘‘it is surprised that such a negative activity can take place in day light without fear of any consequences and that the Lagos State government who recognises and lists Tafawa Balewa Square, as an important state monument has allowed this to happen under its watch.

The body stated that such act is contrary to the laws of the stat, noting that the Lagos State Law of Listed Sites for Preservation enacted by the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2011, states; ‘‘As from the commencement of this law no property, site or monument location to which this law applies as a monument site under grade I, II, and III shall be altered demolished or improved upon as is necessary owing to normal wear and tear or minor repairs without the prior issuance of listed site consent of the governor in accordance with the provision of this law.

Any alteration to any listed site shall take into consideration the character and special interest of the site.’’ ICOMOS-Nigeria further stated that its stand by the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), in its statutory mandate to enlist, protect and preserve important national monuments and heritage in the country. Following this, it called on NCMM to act quickly on the matter as it noted; ‘‘we further call on the NCMM to be proactive in protecting and preserving other monuments proposed for enlistment.

‘‘ICOMOS Nigeria extends its call to local communities, professional urban planning agencies/organisations and other cultural heritage and conservation groups to take interest in partnering with government agencies in protecting monuments and heritage sites within their localities. ICOMOS-Nigeria is ready to partner with all stakeholders to protect and preserve important monuments across the country.’’ TBS is historically significant monument in Nigeria. It is a rectangular 3.9615 hectares ceremonial ground originally called Race Course in Lagos Island where the Union Jack was lowered to mark Nigeria’s independence in 1960. It has since then hosted different events of international and national as well as local significance. It is a major landmark and tourist attraction for visitors to the state.

 

