Icon Hotels takes over Ibom Hotels and Golf Resorts

A new era is underway in Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, the iconic hotel owned by Akwa Ibom State government, with the takeover of the management of the hotel by Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiary of one of Africa’s hotel management companies, following its recent appointment by the state government.

At the takeover ceremony, the state government, represented by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Akparawa Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, tasked the new managers to bring to bear their international managerial expertise in running the affairs of the hotel and ensuring that it lives to its billing of profitability.

He further charged the Icon Hotels & Resorts management team to bring their globally rated, authentic African hospitality-infused expertise to bear in their operations and service delivery culture. He guaranteed them of government support in the discharge of their responsibilities: “We expect that in the next 12 months the hotel should manifest a new culture and environment to attract patronage,” he said even as he urged the new managers to treat all it workers with fairness and justice.

Meanwhile, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Icon Hotel Group Africa, Fred Maina, expressed appreciation to the state government for the trust reposed on the company and its ability to deliver on its mandate. He declared that within the next one year that the hotel would witness a huge turnaround and growth. This is even as he promised guest new experiences, adding that the hotel will signpost the growth of tourism in the state and contribute immensely to the economic growth of the state.

In his remark, the CEO of Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, Mr. Adetope Kayode, assured of attracting the best of Africa’s expertise in ensuring the success of the hotel, while also pledging his team’s commitment to transforming the hotel into a world class outfit. On his part, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Orman Esin, spoke of the state government’s determination to develop and promote Akwa Ibom as a first choice destination, working with the private sector to add value to it tourism offerings.

Since its inception in 2007 the hotel has witnessed transformation in its management as it first started out under Le Meridien and later Marriott when the Marriott group bought over Le Meridien and it came under independent foreign managers and later a Nigerian manager who was in charge till last month.

For the beleaguered hotel, which according to records, has been profit shy since its opened for business, except in the last couple of months when under independent managers, it raised the bar, with its occupancy and profit profile significantly improved, it is hoped that the new managers have what it takes to deliver on its promise as the hotel, which is one of the best in the country, cannot continue to post loses year on year.

