Iconic Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan, dies at 71

Saroj Khan, one of India’s most prominent choreographers, has died at the age of 71.

Khan had an illustrious career that stretched four decades, and choreographed some of Bollywood’s most iconic and popular songs.

Her career took off in the late 1980s, when she worked on a slew of hit numbers with leading stars like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, reports the BBC.

Khan died of cardiac arrest in hospital in Mumbai city, local media reported.

She was admitted to hospital last month after she complained of breathlessness, Indian media reports said.

She tested negative for Covid-19.

