Icons of Mushin 2 is about Mushin-bred, says author, Ogunmola

Author of “Icons of Mushin (Volume 2), which chronicles the profiles and achievements of celebrities born in Mushin area of Lagos, Mr. Tunde Ogunmola, has said that the book is meant to erase the bad notion people have about Mushin-bred. Ogunmola, who spoke at the public presentation of the book at the secretariat hall of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA at 22 Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos, on Thursday, October 21, said that the idea of the book was conceptualised many years back.

He added that the Volume 1 of the book was published in 2013, and that he discovered in his 20 years of practicing journalism that people have bad misconceptions about the people born in the Mushin area. The book, published by Mushin Projects, a publishing/ events company, contains the profiles of people raised in the area that have excelled in their chosen paths within and outside Nigeria.

He said: “Many people believe that Mushin is a hotbed of crime, but I tell them that several people that have achieved it came from Mushin, and that was what gave birth to the book, which Volume 1 was released in 2013.” A guest at the occasion, and a former Chief Press Secretary to the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Tolani Abati, said that there were bad and good people in all areas of the world, adding that he knew a lot of good people that came from Mushin area. Abati mentioned the likes of former Lagos commissioner, Dr. Muiz Banire, Senator Ganiu Olanrewaju Solomon (GOS), Omo Pupa, Fola Adeola of GT Bank, and others, who he said are making the area proud.

