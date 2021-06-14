News

ICPC aligns strategic plan with NACS –Owasanoye

Posted on

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has aligned its 2019 – 2023 Strategic Plan with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS).

 

The ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), made the disclosure while briefing members of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, on the level of ICPC’s implementation of NACs in Abuja. Owasanoye stated that the ICPC had incorporated 40 key activities of the NACS 2017-2021 into its Strategic Action Plan.

 

He said: “With the assistance of the RoLAC, ICPC held a strategic workshop to review the implementation of its 2013 – 2017 Strategic Plan and come up with a new Strategy that would align with the spirit and letters of the NACS.

 

“Consequently, 40 activities were identified from NACS Action Plan.

 

These activities were subsumed into 32 activities in the ICPC Strategic Plan 2019 – 2023. “Also, 36 activities were identified for development of policies and manuals to help the Commission achieve its core mandates, thus making a total of 68 Strategic Activities in ICPC Operational Plan.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

