News

ICPC arraigns Obono-Obla, 2 others over alleged N19.9m fraud

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Former Special Assistant on Prosecution to President Muhammadu Buhari, Okoi Obono- Obla and two others were yesterday arraigned before an Abuja High Court sitting in Apo on a 10 count charge filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). Obono-Obla, who President Buhari suspended as Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) was arraigned alongside his Senior Assistant, Special Duties (Protocol), Aliyu Ibrahim, and the Managing Director of ABR Global Petroleum Resources Limited, Daniel Omughele.

The former aide, who was also accused of forging his academic credentials, was accused of conspiring with the others to divert N19, 994,185.00 meant for the furnishing of SPIP offices. They pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which counsel to the defendants, Paul Erokoro –SAN- (for Obono-Obla), Abel Ozioko (for Ibrahim) and Emmanuel Okere (for Omughele) prayed the court to grant their clients bail on liberal terms. Prosecuting counsel, Samuel Ipinlaiye, submitted that he would prefer the defendants are not remanded in custody in view of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) challenge

Our Reporters

