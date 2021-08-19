News

ICPC arraigns UNICAL lecturer over N20.6m fraud

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), yesterday charged a dean in the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Francisca Ime Bassey, to court over her alleged involvement in a contract fraud of ₦20.6 million. Bassey, who is the Dean and Director of the Pre-Degree Programme of the university, was arraigned at the Cross River State High Court Six, Calabar, by the commission for allegedly holding private interests in multiple contracts awarded by the school to four companies directly owned by her.

The commission, in 10 counts filed before Justice Elias O. Abua, noted that the alleged crime happened between 2013 and 2017 and violated Section 12 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. The charge sheet revealed that Bassey at different times benefited from a series of contracts totalling ₦20,679,324.63 awarded to Bakuf Ventures, Rivet Investment Nigeria Limited, Joebas Enterprises, and Arumo Nigeria Limited.

It was found that contracts amounting to ₦7,819,916.24 were allegedly awarded to Bakuf Ventures on four occasions between 2013 and 2017. The institution also awarded contracts worth N4.7 million to Rivet Investment Nigeria Ltd between 2013 and 2015. The dean further used two of her companies, Joebas Enterprises and Arumo Nigeria Ltd to commit multiple contract frauds. She allegedly benefitted from N5,736,797.84 worth of contracts awarded to Arumo Nigeria Ltd and N2,450,700 awarded to Joebas Enterprises within the same period

Our Reporters

