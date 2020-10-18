ICPC arrests 10 online academic fraud suspects

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested 10 suspects in connection with their alleged involvement in the advertisement and sale of completed academic projects to students online.

According to the commission, the arrest followed intelligence received on the alleged criminal activities of the syndicate. In a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the ICPC said the suspects “allegedly package and market plagiarized academic projects to desperate students to assist them unlawfully fulfill the requirement for the award of different degrees across the country”.

Ogugua said: “Investigations revealed that some of the culprits of the online project scam were resident at Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra states.

“Ten suspects were arrested, out of which six have been released on bail, while the remaining four who were seriously implicated in the matter are still assisting the Commission with useful information. “Items seized from the suspects for forensic analysis – laptops and mobile phones – will be returned to the suspects after investigations provided they are not required as exhibits.”

It noted that: “The arrest was a result of ongoing inter-agency collaboration between the ICPC and the National Universities Commission (NUC), aimed at putting an end to the fast-rising scam on acade

