News

ICPC arrests 9 persons for vote buying in 5 states

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The  Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested nine persons for vote buying in Osun, Ondo, Borno, Akwa Ibom and Sokoto States during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections on Saturday.
In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the agency, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua , it said that “four vote buyers were arrested by the Osun State Office of the ICPC, two persons were arrested by the Sokoto State Office while one person each was arrested by the Ondo, Akwa Ibom and Borno Offices of the anti-graft agency.”
The statement read: “The four vote buyers arrested in Osun State are Adewale Teslim, 32 years; Yemi Adebiyi, 42 years; Shake Idris, 36 years, and Emiola Joseph Oluwole, 69 years. The suspects, who are in Osun State Office custody, were found with documents containing lists of names, phone numbers and account details of voters during the election in the State.
“Operatives of the Commission retrieved a list of names and phone numbers of voters from Adewale Teslim at Polling Unit 07, Ward 07, Ile Aganna in Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State.
“The officers also recovered a list of people who had voted with their phone numbers and account details from Yemi Adebiyi at Polling Unit 06, Ward 04 at Ikirun Junction, Ikirun while Shake Idris was arrested at Polling Unit 6, Ward 10, Ofatedo area of Osun State with a note book containing over 100 names and account numbers.
“The anti-corruption agency also recovered a note book containing a list of voters’ names and account details from Mrs. Afolabi Adijat at Ward 5, Polling Unit 04 of Ansar-ud-deen Mosque area of Olorunda Local Government. The agency’s officers, however, couldn’t arrest Mrs. Afolabi Adijat due to the volatility of the area and insufficient armed personnel.
“The Ondo State Office of the ICPC arrested one Mrs. Idowu-Yemi Omolere at Polling Unit 12, Ward 12 behind Dada Estate Police State in connection with the distribution of recharge cards to voters.
The ICPC personnel recovered 24 pieces of N500 recharge cards, a list of voters and their phone numbers as well as a techno phone.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Massacre: EU, UK, Amnesty Int’l condemn killing of worshippers in church

Posted on Author  Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

* Demand arrest, prosecution of terrorists The European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK) and Amnesty International, have condemned in strong terms last Sunday’s attack on St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State. EU High Representative, Mr Josep Borrell, who reacted to the massacre of  scores of defenceless worshippers at the church,  stated that the EU […]
News Top Stories

2023: Igbo Presidency’ll end agitation in South-East – Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday said Igbo Presidency in 2023 is possible and feasible.   In a statement signed by the factional Secretary- General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Okechukwu Isiguzuro, warned that any attempt to scuttle the 2023 Igbo Presidential project on the altar of Biafra agitation in the region […]
News

Botswana envoy condoles with MultiChoice over Mabutho’s death

Posted on Author Chidera Amakanyadioha

Ambassador of Botswana to Nigeria, Mr. Pule Mphothwe, has described the death of Mr. Martin Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, as a huge loss to Botswana and the African continent. Mabutho, aged 47, died on 23 August in South Africa, during a brief illness. In a personally-signed letter of condolence, Mphothwe said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica