ICPC arrests development agency's DG for N400m fraud

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested the Acting Director- General (DG) of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), over alleged N400 million fraud.

Though the ICPC did not give any reason for withholding the name of the NABDA DG, Google search showed that he is Prof. Alex Akpa. The ICPC spokeswoman, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, said in a statement yesterday that the professor of Microbiology and Biotechnology allegedly diverted the money meant to be intervention funds for the agency into private pockets. Specifically, the commission claimed that the DG shared the said cash with the development agency’s top management staff. New Telegraph reports that NABDA, which is an agency under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, has been in the news in recent time, over alleged malfeasance.

“ICPC intelligenceled investigation revealed that the money, which the Acting DG claimed to be an intervention fund for the biotechnology agency, was diverted into private pockets,” Ogugua said. She said detectives would require the agency’s boss to explain how the public fund was spent under his watch.

“The professor was alleged to have shared the above sum of money with some other top management staff of the agency. “He was therefore arrested by operatives of the commission to answer questions on how the said amount belonging to the government could disappear under his watch. “The Acting DG is also facing questions bordering on conspiracy and abuse of office,” Ogugua added. The alleged offences are contrary to and punishable under Sections 19 and 26 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

