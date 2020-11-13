Top Stories

ICPC Chair among 72 lawyers named SAN

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, has been named Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Owosanoye was one of 72 lawyers named by the Legal Practitioner’s Privilege Committee (LPPC) on Friday.

A total of 137 lawyers were shortlisted for the rank in 2020 — with 116 advocate applicants and 21 academic applicants. Of the 137 candidates shortlisted, 72 were successful, while 60 did not make the cut.

Owosanoye was shortlisted as one of the academic applicants, following his standing as a professor of law across major universities across the world, reports online newspaper, TheCable.

The 2020 list of successful applicants doubles the numbers recorded for 2019 when Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour; and Akinlolu Osinbajo, brother to the vice-president and the longest-serving attorney general in Ogun State history, were among only 30 successful candidates.

LIST OF SUCCESSFUL SAN APPLICANTS 2020

 

Terkura Douglas Pepe, Esq

Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Esq

Jacob Enunwe Ochidi, Esq

Abdulwahab Mohammed, Esq

Moses Alfred Ebute, Esq

Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Esq

Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Esq

Muhammadu Katu Sani Ndanusa

Mohammed Mohammed Ndarani, Esq

Gideon Musa Kuttu, Esq

Abdullahi Yahaya

Tijanni Alkali Gazali, Esq

Mella Audu Nunghe

Yusuf Nya Akirikwen

Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba

Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, Esq

Abdul Mohammed, Esq

Hussaini Zakariyau

Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala

Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Esq

Joseph Nnabuezeh Mbadugha, Esq

Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Esq

Afam Josiah Osigwe

Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa

Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom, Esq

Lotanna Chuka Okoli, Esq

Tochukwu  Dominic Maduka

Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu

Henry Okechukwu Akunebu, Esq

Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, Esq

Boma Florence A. Alabi (Mrs)

Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong

Lawrence Fubara Anga, Esq

Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Esq

Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, Esq

Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Esq

Jean Chiazor Anishere (Ms)

Uzoma Henry Azikiwe

Osayaba Omorodion Giwa, Esq

Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, Esq

Babalola George Olatunde

Taiwo Johnson Kupolati, Esq

Obafemi  Anthony Adewale, Esq

Adedapo Osariuyime  Tunde-Olowu, Esq

Fatai-Ajibola Dalley, Esq

Babatunde Kohn Kwame Ogala, Esq

Bashorun Oluwatoyin Ajoke Ms

Olumide Folarin-David Ayeni Esq

Olusegun  Johnson Fabunmi, Esq

John Mofolorunsho  Majiyagbe, Esq

Funmilayo Adunni  Quadri

Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye

Dada Adekunle Awosika

Remi Peter Olatubora, Esq

Festus Kayode Idepefo, Esq

Rasheed Okiki Adegoke, Esq

Musibau Adetunbi, Esq

Mahmud Kola Adesina, ESQ

Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, Esq

Oladapo Akande Akinosun, Esq

Nureini Soladoye Jimoh, Esq

Oluseun Mobolaji Abimbola, Esq

 

ACADEMICS

 

Prof Afeisimi Dominic Badaiki

Prof  Bolaji Olufumunmileyi Owasanoye

Prof Erugo Sampson

Prof Oyewo Edward Oyelowo

Prof Sani Mohammad Adam

Prof  Zacheus Adangor

Prof Festus Oghenemaro Emiri

Prof Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu

Prof Sunday Damilola Sunday

Dr Omoh-Eboh Omgbai Ikheowa

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Banks lose over N1bn as hoodlums wreck ATMs, branches

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country likely lost over a billion naira, last week, to the destruction of their facilities across the country by hoodlums hiding under the umbrella of the #End- SARS protests, findings by New Telegraph show.   The protests, which began on October 7 with calls to disband the Special […]
News Top Stories

Buhari presents 2021 Appropriation Bill to NASS tomorrow

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will lay the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8. President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this while reading the letter from President Buhari, stating his intention to present the budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.   Buhari, in […]
News Top Stories

Polls: PDP parleys Obasanjo, IBB

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has embarked on advocacy visit to its founding fathers and members to review its performance in the 2019 general election.   The PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) had approved the setting up of a committee to review the elections following a suggestion by the party’s candidate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: