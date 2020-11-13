ICPC Chair among 72 lawyers named SAN

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, has been named Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
Owosanoye was one of 72 lawyers named by the Legal Practitioner’s Privilege Committee (LPPC) on Friday.
A total of 137 lawyers were shortlisted for the rank in 2020 — with 116 advocate applicants and 21 academic applicants. Of the 137 candidates shortlisted, 72 were successful, while 60 did not make the cut.
Owosanoye was shortlisted as one of the academic applicants, following his standing as a professor of law across major universities across the world, reports online newspaper, TheCable.
The 2020 list of successful applicants doubles the numbers recorded for 2019 when Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour; and Akinlolu Osinbajo, brother to the vice-president and the longest-serving attorney general in Ogun State history, were among only 30 successful candidates.
LIST OF SUCCESSFUL SAN APPLICANTS 2020
Terkura Douglas Pepe, Esq
Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Esq
Jacob Enunwe Ochidi, Esq
Abdulwahab Mohammed, Esq
Moses Alfred Ebute, Esq
Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Esq
Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Esq
Muhammadu Katu Sani Ndanusa
Mohammed Mohammed Ndarani, Esq
Gideon Musa Kuttu, Esq
Abdullahi Yahaya
Tijanni Alkali Gazali, Esq
Mella Audu Nunghe
Yusuf Nya Akirikwen
Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba
Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, Esq
Abdul Mohammed, Esq
Hussaini Zakariyau
Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala
Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Esq
Joseph Nnabuezeh Mbadugha, Esq
Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Esq
Afam Josiah Osigwe
Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa
Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom, Esq
Lotanna Chuka Okoli, Esq
Tochukwu Dominic Maduka
Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu
Henry Okechukwu Akunebu, Esq
Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, Esq
Boma Florence A. Alabi (Mrs)
Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong
Lawrence Fubara Anga, Esq
Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Esq
Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, Esq
Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Esq
Jean Chiazor Anishere (Ms)
Uzoma Henry Azikiwe
Osayaba Omorodion Giwa, Esq
Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, Esq
Babalola George Olatunde
Taiwo Johnson Kupolati, Esq
Obafemi Anthony Adewale, Esq
Adedapo Osariuyime Tunde-Olowu, Esq
Fatai-Ajibola Dalley, Esq
Babatunde Kohn Kwame Ogala, Esq
Bashorun Oluwatoyin Ajoke Ms
Olumide Folarin-David Ayeni Esq
Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi, Esq
John Mofolorunsho Majiyagbe, Esq
Funmilayo Adunni Quadri
Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye
Dada Adekunle Awosika
Remi Peter Olatubora, Esq
Festus Kayode Idepefo, Esq
Rasheed Okiki Adegoke, Esq
Musibau Adetunbi, Esq
Mahmud Kola Adesina, ESQ
Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, Esq
Oladapo Akande Akinosun, Esq
Nureini Soladoye Jimoh, Esq
Oluseun Mobolaji Abimbola, Esq
ACADEMICS
Prof Afeisimi Dominic Badaiki
Prof Bolaji Olufumunmileyi Owasanoye
Prof Erugo Sampson
Prof Oyewo Edward Oyelowo
Prof Sani Mohammad Adam
Prof Zacheus Adangor
Prof Festus Oghenemaro Emiri
Prof Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu
Prof Sunday Damilola Sunday
Dr Omoh-Eboh Omgbai Ikheowa