ICPC Chair among 72 lawyers named SAN

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, has been named Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Owosanoye was one of 72 lawyers named by the Legal Practitioner’s Privilege Committee (LPPC) on Friday.

A total of 137 lawyers were shortlisted for the rank in 2020 — with 116 advocate applicants and 21 academic applicants. Of the 137 candidates shortlisted, 72 were successful, while 60 did not make the cut.

Owosanoye was shortlisted as one of the academic applicants, following his standing as a professor of law across major universities across the world, reports online newspaper, TheCable.

The 2020 list of successful applicants doubles the numbers recorded for 2019 when Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour; and Akinlolu Osinbajo, brother to the vice-president and the longest-serving attorney general in Ogun State history, were among only 30 successful candidates.

LIST OF SUCCESSFUL SAN APPLICANTS 2020

Terkura Douglas Pepe, Esq

Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Esq

Jacob Enunwe Ochidi, Esq

Abdulwahab Mohammed, Esq

Moses Alfred Ebute, Esq

Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Esq

Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Esq

Muhammadu Katu Sani Ndanusa

Mohammed Mohammed Ndarani, Esq

Gideon Musa Kuttu, Esq

Abdullahi Yahaya

Tijanni Alkali Gazali, Esq

Mella Audu Nunghe

Yusuf Nya Akirikwen

Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba

Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, Esq

Abdul Mohammed, Esq

Hussaini Zakariyau

Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala

Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Esq

Joseph Nnabuezeh Mbadugha, Esq

Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Esq

Afam Josiah Osigwe

Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa

Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom, Esq

Lotanna Chuka Okoli, Esq

Tochukwu Dominic Maduka

Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu

Henry Okechukwu Akunebu, Esq

Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, Esq

Boma Florence A. Alabi (Mrs)

Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong

Lawrence Fubara Anga, Esq

Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Esq

Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, Esq

Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Esq

Jean Chiazor Anishere (Ms)

Uzoma Henry Azikiwe

Osayaba Omorodion Giwa, Esq

Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, Esq

Babalola George Olatunde

Taiwo Johnson Kupolati, Esq

Obafemi Anthony Adewale, Esq

Adedapo Osariuyime Tunde-Olowu, Esq

Fatai-Ajibola Dalley, Esq

Babatunde Kohn Kwame Ogala, Esq

Bashorun Oluwatoyin Ajoke Ms

Olumide Folarin-David Ayeni Esq

Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi, Esq

John Mofolorunsho Majiyagbe, Esq

Funmilayo Adunni Quadri

Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye

Dada Adekunle Awosika

Remi Peter Olatubora, Esq

Festus Kayode Idepefo, Esq

Rasheed Okiki Adegoke, Esq

Musibau Adetunbi, Esq

Mahmud Kola Adesina, ESQ

Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, Esq

Oladapo Akande Akinosun, Esq

Nureini Soladoye Jimoh, Esq

Oluseun Mobolaji Abimbola, Esq

ACADEMICS

Prof Afeisimi Dominic Badaiki

Prof Bolaji Olufumunmileyi Owasanoye

Prof Erugo Sampson

Prof Oyewo Edward Oyelowo

Prof Sani Mohammad Adam

Prof Zacheus Adangor

Prof Festus Oghenemaro Emiri

Prof Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu

Prof Sunday Damilola Sunday

Dr Omoh-Eboh Omgbai Ikheowa

