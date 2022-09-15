News

ICPC chair tasks monarchs, religious leaders on ethics

Anayo Ezugwu The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Others Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, has advised traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil society organizations to focus on their crucial role in the development of their communities.

Speaking at a One-Day Sensitization Dialogue on the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP) and Executive Tracking with Traditional Rulers, Religious leaders and Civil Society Organization in Lagos, Owasanoye said the design and implementation of NEIP identified and recognized traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil society organisation as critical stakeholders in its promotion if the policy was to succeed. Owasanoye was represented at the programme by Mrs Olubukola Balogun, a member of the ICPC Board, who said they all form critical groups of those who are closest to the people at the grassroots and weird a great deal of influence in initiating and sustaining behavioural change amongst the people. He said: “With the assistance of Mc Arthur Foundation and your various states, we are engaging your good selves in 15 states and six geopolitical zones and Abuja to address areas of specific contributions expected from you as role models, nation builders, socioeconomic and development influencers.”

 

