ICPC: Corruption, weak institutions fuelling coups in W’Africa

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has identified corruption, absence of rule of law, as well as weak institutions, as some of the factors responsible for the resurgence of coups in the West African sub-region.

Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), made the claim, Monday, at the 5th General Assembly of the National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa ((NACIWA).

 

Owasanoye said: “Let me note with concern that the sub region has in the past two years witnessed a resurgence of military take-over of governments and a reversal of years of gains of democratic culture in our 15 nation regional member states

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

